Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep recreated each other’s iconic roles

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are breaking the Internet today with their versions of each other's best film roles.

The pair of iconic actors will be featuring together in upcoming film The Post, and were on the show to detail their upcoming roles.

However, in typical Ellen fashion, the talk show host offered them the opportunity to put their own spin on each other's stand-out roles.

Meryl named Tom's lead role in Forrest Gump as her favourite performance of him, and gave pretty epic rendition of his famous line: 'Life is like a box of chocolates.

Tom then gave Meryl's role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada a shot, and his version was uncanny, albeit emphasised.

Donning a wig, he then delivered her icon lines from The Iron Lady.

Check it out for yourself below: