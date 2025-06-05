Tom Felton set to play Draco Malfoy again in Harry Potter play

Tom Felton has announced that he is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy!

Over a decade after the Harry Potter films came to an end, it has been confirmed that actor Tom Felton will be portraying Draco Malfoy once again, in the Broadway adaptation of the franchise’s sequel play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The 37-year-old initially shot to fame in 2001, when he was cast as Harry’s nemesis Draco in the eight Harry Potter films, based on the books by JK Rowling.

Tom and the Cursed Child team took to social media earlier today to share his official portrait for his return as Draco, along with details of his Broadway appearance.

In their statement, they confirmed that Tom will be starring in Cursed Child for a limited run of 19 weeks, beginning in November of this year. Not only does his return mark his debut on Broadway, but it is also the first time that any original cast member of the Harry Potter films has reprised their role in another production.

Speaking on The Today Show to share his announcement, Tom explained what returning to the character of Draco means to him.

“It’s very much a ‘pinch me’ kind of situation. I keep thinking I’m dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now getting a chance to step back in his shoes as a father this time, in a new story,” he gushed.

“I get to meet Draco as an adult, which is very exciting,” he added.

Following Tom’s surprising news, many Harry Potter fans have been taking to Instagram to share their reactions.

“NO WAYYY, HE'S PLAYING DRACO AGAIN!!! He'll be fantastic,” one user wrote.

“What?! I've never felt so excited to see Draco Malfoy play Draco Malfoy,” another exclaimed.

“His father won't hear about this because HE'S THE FATHER NOW!!” a third fan teased.

Tom will make his debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on November 11.