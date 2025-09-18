Tom Clare reveals engagement celebrations with fiancée Molly Smith

Tom Clare has shared an insight into his engagement celebrations.

Earlier this month, former Love Island: All Stars winners Tom Clare and Molly Smith announced their engagement.

The couple initially started dating during the first series of All Stars in early 2024, and later went on to win the show.

Now, as he continues to celebrate his new title as a fiancé, Tom has delighted fans by unveiling a glimpse into the pair’s festivities.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos of himself with Molly, enjoying their romantic trip to Dubai.

The sweet snaps showcase the newlyweds-to-be showing off Molly’s engagement ring and relaxing by the pool. The images also reveal that Tom treated Molly to a huge bunch of white roses in their hotel room, as well as several heart balloons.

“Can’t think of a caption to describe these past 2 weeks,” Tom gushed in the caption of his post.

“ONE HELLUVA RIDE, ROLL ON THE WEDDING,” he went on to write.

Many of the couple’s followers have since been taking to Tom’s comments section to express their excitement for their engagement.

“Will never tire of the engagement content,” one fan replied.

“Stunning couple,” another commented.

“Love Island works,” a third follower teased.

On September 3, Tom and Molly confirmed that they recently got engaged. In an Instagram post, their photos revealed that Tom chose to surprise Molly with his proposal during their holiday to Dubai.

The snaps unveiled Tom getting down on one knee to Molly in front of a floral heart display, surrounded by more white roses, candles and rose petals. The images also gave fans a first look at Molly’s pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

“SHE SAID YES!!!” Tom exclaimed in the couple’s joint caption, followed by an engagement ring emoji and white hearts.