Together For Yes campaign smash fundraising goal of €500,000

With a referendum date set for Friday, May 25, canvassing for both sides of the vote is in full swing.

As signs and banners begin to pop up all over the country, Together for Yes, the national campaign to remove the Eight Amendment from the Irish constitution, begain running a fundraising campaign for poster production.

The campaign originally sought to raise 50,000, but have raised over ten times that.

The Together For Yes Instagram page revealed that the final fundraising target of 500,00 had been met.

The total goal was raised a number of times after the figures were continually surpassed.

'We are raising €500,000 to continue to put posters across the country, and to fund additional advertising and promotional materials in other key outlets for a positive outcome on the 25th May,' reads the description.

We hit €350,000, and we can't stop now!! For the FINAL ask in this crowdfund, will you help us raise €500,000 to get our caring and compassionate YES message into houses across Ireland, with a booklet answering the most common questions people have?? https://t.co/7NZK5JWL9A pic.twitter.com/ikboWFreWg — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) April 11, 2018

'We are so amazed and proud that this is still going!! Please keep the donations coming so we can reach our final goal for this crowdfund of €500,000 to spread our caring and compassionate Yes message.'

If you wish to donate to the Together for Yes campaign, you can do so here.