Hey Upper East Siders! Nate and Dan had a Gossip Girl reunion

Gossip Girl stars Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley have reunited. The actors, who were both series regulars on the hit show, discussed that famous Gossip Girl ending and their time on the show during Variety's Actors on Actors series.

The pair chatted about the show that made them household names via Zoom and it’s safe to say we still fancy them just as much as we did when Gossip Girl was on air. They also talked about new projects including Badley’s role in You and Crawford’s role in The Boys.

Speaking of the eventful finale, both actors agreed that Dan being Gossip Girl really didn’t make a lot of sense.

Crawford said, “At the end of Gossip Girl the show, whatever your reaction is on whether it was smart to do that or not, that he’s Gossip Girl — it didn’t really line up with the character of Dan. Right?”

“I ended up being Gossip Girl — even though we can debate about whether or not that makes sense,” Badgley added.

Despite the show’s major success, both Crawford and Badgley agreed that they wouldn’t watch the show again, “You have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like Clockwork Orange. But no, it would be interesting to see the first couple maybe.”

Badgley stressed, “These snapshots of yourself when you’re 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it’s just uncomfortable.”

Both actors did agree that reuniting and watching an episode together would be a fun idea, “A little watching party. Dude, if we live-tweet a viewing of any episode of Gossip Girl, people would love that,” Badgley suggested.

Now that is something we’d love to see!