Today’s the day: First round of CAO offers to be released

Today’s the day, thousands of students across the country are anxiously waiting for their first round of CAO college offers.

The first round of offers will be released this afternoon, September 8, at 2pm on the CAO website.

Applicants will receive an email notification and a text message if they have selected that option. Separate emails and/ or texts will be issued for Level 8 and Level 7/6 offers, with notifications for Level 8 offers being sent first.

The CAO stated that these texts will be sent at approximately 1.30pm, and that there will be no paper offer notices for any of the offer rounds.

This year, over 84,000 people applied for a place in college. Of that amount, 7,587 of them were mature students, 8,728 applied through the DARE scheme, and 9,246 applied through the HEAR scheme.

The final acceptance date for Round One offers is no later than Wednesday, September 14 at 3pm. Applicants should remember that offers can only be accepted online.

The CAO have said that Round Two offers will be available on their website on Monday, September 19, from 10am. The acceptance date for these offers is no later than Wednesday, September 21 at 3pm.

Round Three offers will be released by the CAO at 10am on Tuesday, September 27 and close at 3pm on Thursday, September 29. Round Four offers will open on October 4 at 10am, while Round Five offers will come out at 10am on October 11.