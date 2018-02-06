Today’s singles reveal their biggest dating turn-ons and turn-offs

So, if you're currently on the market for a romantic partner, or are just having fun seeing what's out there, you'll know that the world of dating isn't as simple as we were led to believe.

From pre-date social stalking to differing political stances, there are so many things we must consider when sussing out our potential suitors.

'When will I add them on social media?', 'what are their views on abortion?', 'are they ever going to put their bloody phone down? – I'm sitting right here!'

In a effort to shed some light on some of today's dating dos and dont's, Match.com commissioned Research Now to conduct their eighth annual Singles in America survey, where they questioned more than 5,000 single guys and gals about their romantic preferences.

Firstly, results showed that 75 per cent of participants said they would connect with their new love interest on Facebook after just a few dates, while 36 per cent revealed they would follow them on Instagram and 34 per cent would add them on Snapchat.

According to millennials, politics and love go hand in hand nowadays with 54 per cent of singletons saying it's important for them to know their partner's political views.

That being said, only 23 per cent said they would broach the topic on a first date and 72 per cent admitted they would consider choosing love over politics if it really came down to it.

94 per cent of women surveyed said they enjoyed it when their date complimented their appearance while 91 per cent admitted they preferred it when the man paid the bill.

The constant checking of phones and general tardiness turned out to be the biggest dating deal-breakers with 90 per cent of women saying that showing up late and an over-reliance on technology were both huge turn-offs.

So ladies, do you agree? Tell us your biggest dating dos and dont's.