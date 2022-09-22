To celebrate the launch of Max Factor’s False Lash Effect XXL Mascara, we’ve two hampers to give away!

The new Max Factor False Lash Effect XXL Mascara is inspired by salon lash extensions but without the maintenance or cost! This new mascara has been mastered by Max Factor and it delivers dramatic result that last all day.

Developed with patented technology, the high-performing full-stretch formula of Max Factor’s False Lash Effect XXL Mascara visibly lengthens lashes by up to 70%, stretching beyond the tips of lashes. The unique formula is also responsibly sourced, made without fragrance, mineral oil and talc.

Going beyond lengthening, the mascara also gives Xtra Volume and Xtra Fullness, whilst being smudge proof as well as clump free. Allowing a buildable application, the strongest results are visible by applying an additional layer, and letting the formula dry between coats. In addition, its hourglass brush and petal shaped bristles allow for a smooth application, with 78% of study participants agreeing that the brush grabs onto even the thinnest of lashes, creating maximum effect.

The newest addition to the False Lash Effect range, the XXL Mascara, is the brands biggest mascara yet – created to give you fuller, longer, and more dramatic lashes. It’s time to say goodbye to false lashes and enhance your real ones with an innovative formula that lengthens from base to tip.

Key Benefits

High performing formula

Patented technology in a unique formula:

Extendable flexible film that adheres to lashes

Polyacrylic polymer that’s water absorbent

Fibres which add length to your lashes and Arginine

Visible lengthens lashes by up to 70% – a full stretch formula that extends beyond the tips of the lashes

Formulated without fragrance, mineral oil and talc

Responsibly sourced via minerals

Lengthening results without the damage

Ingredients include arginine, panthenol, vitamin E, acetate, and cellulose

Oil in water emulsion

Easy to remove

Hourglass brush: Petal shaped bristles to catch every lash, even the thinnest ones

Buildable application

Smudge proof, clump free, yet easy to remove

Suitable for sensitive eyes

Ophthalmologist tested

Max Factor False Lash Effect XXL Mascara (RRP: £11.99/€16.99) and is available nationwide from all major pharmacies as well as a selection of online retail outlets

