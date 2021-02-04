‘Tis the season of Love: 14 romance reads to dive into this February

Now that we’re into the month of February, love is well and truly in the air. And what better way to get into the Valentine’s spirit, than by picking up a swoon-worthy romance read or two.

Romance is one of my favourite book genres, which I find myself returning to time and time again. I know it sounds cheesy, but there’s just something so magical about watching two people falling in love, and fighting to be together against all odds that I find utterly enchanting.

That’s why I’ve pulled together a list of just some of my favourite romantic reads, for you to add to your shelves and dive into this month.

Beach Read by Emily Henry

A romance writer who no longer believes in love and a literary writer stuck in a rut engage in a summer-long challenge that may just upend everything they believe about happily ever afters.

The Simple Wild by K.A. Tucker

City girl Calla Fletcher attempts to reconnect with her estranged father, and unwittingly finds herself torn between her desire to return to the bustle of Toronto and a budding relationship with a rugged Alaskan pilot in this masterful new romance.

The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn

The second book in the Bridgerton series which takes place in Regency London, this charming story follows the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he finally takes to the marriage market in pursuit of a bride.

The Flat Share by Beth O’Leary

Tiffy Moore needs a cheap flat, and fast. Leon Twomey works nights and needs cash. Their friends think they're crazy, but it's the perfect solution: Leon occupies the one-bed flat while Tiffy's at work in the day, and she has the run of the place the rest of the time.

But with obsessive ex-boyfriends, demanding clients at work, wrongly imprisoned brothers and, of course, the fact that they still haven't met yet, they're about to discover that if you want the perfect home you need to throw the rulebook out the window…

The Two Lives Of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver

Written with Josie Silver’s trademark warmth and wit, The Two Lives of Lydia Bird is a powerful and thrilling love story about the what-ifs that arise at life’s crossroads, and what happens when one woman is given a miraculous chance to answer them.

Landline by Rainbow Rowell

As far as time machines go, a magic telephone is pretty useless.

TV writer Georgie McCool can’t actually visit the past; all she can do is call it, and hope it picks up. And hope he picks up — because once Georgie realizes she has a magic phone that calls into the past, all she wants is make things right with her husband, Neal.

Maybe she can fix the things in their past that seem unfixable in the present. Maybe this stupid phone is giving her a chance to start over. . . . Does Georgie want to start over?

Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

An utterly delightful novel about a woman who ditches her dating app for a writer's retreat in Italy — only to find that real love comes with its own filters.

Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding

Bridget Jones' Diary is the devastatingly self-aware, laugh-out-loud daily chronicle of Bridget's permanent, doomed quest for self-improvement, when she unwittingly finds herself charmed by two dark and dashing eligible men.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austin

The romantic clash between the opinionated Elizabeth and her proud beau, Mr. Darcy, is a splendid performance of civilized sparring. And Jane Austen's radiant wit sparkles as her characters dance a delicate quadrille of flirtation and intrigue, making this book the most superb comedy of manners of Regency England.

Get A Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

A witty, hilarious romantic comedy about a woman who’s tired of being “boring” and recruits her mysterious, sexy neighbor to help her experience new things—perfect for fans of Sally Thorne, Jasmine Guillory, and Helen Hoang!

Shipped by Angie Hockman

It seemed like a good idea at the time. Marketing manager Henley has signed up for a trip to the Galapagos to research a new job for her cruise ship line employer. The catch: She must share the trip with Graeme, the guy who’s up for the same job at work. Henley and Graeme have never met, but they’ve waged a vicious social media and email war for years. Awkward. Wouldn’t it be weird if they actually fell for each other?

This Time Next Year by Sophie Cousens

A baker named Minnie Cooper? Who’s cursed with perpetual bad luck? And meets the supposed source of her curse at a New Year's Eve party? And turns out they were born a minute apart at the same hospital? Yep, we must be in a rom-com! Cousens' take on the quintessential enemies-to-lovers tale adds a When Harry Met Sally-esque twist of missed encounters over multiple years.

You’re The One That I Want by Giovanna Fletcher

Maddy, dressed in white, stands at the back of the church. At the end of the aisle is Rob – the man she's about to marry. Next to Rob is Ben – best man and the best friend any two people ever had.

And that's the problem. Because if it wasn't Rob waiting for her at the altar, there's a strong chance it would be Ben. But if he turned round and told Maddy she was making a mistake, would she listen?

And would he be right? . . .

The Sea of Tranquility by Katja Millay

The Sea of Tranquility is a rich, intense, and brilliantly imagined story about a lonely boy, an emotionally fragile girl, and the miracle of second chances.