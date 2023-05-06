Tips to keep your makeup fresh faced this Summer

It may not feel like it this week but summer is most certainly on the way and we are more than ready for its arrival. Like the weather changes, our makeup bag also undergoes changes to leave behind our heavy duty foundations and smoky eyes in favour of a more fresh dewy complexion courtesy of our NOTE BB Range:

NOTE BB Cream €11.95

A cult favourite face product, the NOTE BB Cream is the perfect addition to your summer makeup bag. This beautiful, rich-pigment, smooth BB cream offers both skincare benefits and makeup coverage – truly unparalleled in its soft, silky, high coverage formulation. The treatment ingredients hydrate skin instantly and work overtime to even the skin tone and eliminate dark spots. Each shade blends seamlessly into the complexion to offer natural-looking coverage. Dark spots and imperfections disappear and flawless skin lasts all day.

Tip – The BB formula can appear quite dark at first but blends beautifully on the skin, a little goes a long way with this product so be light handed for a lighter more natural finish!

NOTE BB Concealer €13.95

Gorgeous, silky smooth formula that glides on effortlessly to conceal dark circles. Conceals with the ideal coverage while moisturizing and protecting the fragile under eye area. The shades instantly erase dark circles and imperfections while providing a natural glow to eye contour. Its formula works overtime to even the skin tone and remove discoloration.

NOTE BB Lip Corrector €8.95

Skincare for your lips! The formula delivers moisture and nourishment along with peptides that boost collagen production for fuller, more youthful lips. Each shade leaves a beautifully natural wash of colour on the lips and enhances the lip contour for a 3D effect.

Stockist Information:

NOTE is available in selected pharmacies Nationwide including Inish, Gordons, McGorisks, CH Tralee, AllCare, Life, BTY.