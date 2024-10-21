Timing changes to the childhood immunisation schedule causes massive confusion

Parents of young babies are citing confusion and concern following the recent introduction of the new RSV immunisation to babies. With only recently born babies eligible, many parents are now looking to pharmacists and GPs to purchase it privately. The confusion arises from the timing of the new RSV immunisation which coincides with significant changes to the Childhood Immunisation Schedule. The lack of clear communication to parents on the new immunisations and changes to the main schedule for babies, has left many confused and worried about the safety, timing and eligibility of these vital injections.

The addition of the new chickenpox vaccine is a change to the Childhood Immunisation Schedule from the 1st October this year, while the new seasonal RSV immunisation is now being offered to babies from the 1st September. Parents with small babies who miss the chickenpox vaccine programme start date, can buy it privately from their pharmacist where it will be administered over two doses, 4-weeks apart. However, the RSV immunisation is not available privately for those babies that missed out due to the timing of their birthday.

Parents are understandably worried as the number of RSV cases has reached high levels, never seen before during each successive season since Covid-19. Babies under 12-months during the RSV season of September to March, are most at risk due to their underdeveloped lungs. These babies can experience a rapid decline in their breathing with almost 1,400 hospitalisations last season alone. By comparison, there were 180 hospitalisations for chickenpox last year.

Pharmacist & Health Podcaster Sheena Mitchell is perplexed by the decision to only vaccinate half of the children most vulnerable to RSV this season. She says: “It’s basic maths, which is obviously not a strong point for this government. Our hospitals are overwhelmed already, and winter is just around the corner. By vaccinating more babies, the pressure will be reduced on hospitals and GPs. NIAC recommended it for all babies under 12-months, but we simply didn’t get organised in time to make it happen. That is the genesis of the ‘Pathfinder Programme’, which roughly translates to ‘something is better than nothing’.”

Australian healthcare workers dubbed their winter virus onslaught as ‘Flumonia’ this year. This is a direct result of the huge number of pneumonia cases during Australia’s winter season caused by upper respiratory infections due to RSV, Covid, and Flu, with many infections occurring in close succession.

It’s a disappointing reality that the reason parents who could afford to, cannot actually buy the RSV immunisation privately for their small babies who miss out this season. Unfortunately, the reasoning is not down to something that is easily rationalised like efficacy or safety; rather it is money, availability, and lack of organisation regarding the rollout of the RSV immunisation programme.

Money & Rollout:

The Government could not afford to give the immunisation to all of the babies under 12-months this RSV season due to the cost of the antibodies coupled with the extra operational costs associated with the training and rollout of the programme beyond the maternity hospitals.

Planning & Organisation:

Choosing to go with just the first of NIAC’s series of recommendations regarding RSV immunisation and calling it a trial-run or ‘Pathfinder Programme’ allowed the Government to save face. The truth is that the Government did not consider NIAC recommendations in time to implement a comprehensive rollout programme which would require getting all of the GPs trained to provide the immunisation at the 2, 4 or 6-months childhood immunisation appointments. This is because the RSV immunisation is not a vaccination, it is an immunisation of readymade antibodies which must be transported and stored at a specific temperature.

Stock:

The last reason is supply. At the time the RSV immunisation treatments were ordered, the Government had first call on getting all of the necessary antibody supply made for Ireland. Now it is too late for a private healthcare business to order RSV immunisations given the lead time required to manufacture this highly advanced antibody treatment. Even our own Government could not order more RSV immunisations at this late stage.

Pharmacist & Health Podcaster Sheena Mitchell says: “I really hope that in 6-months’ time, I am not sympathising with the parents of young babies because they had to suffer the pain of watching their child battle RSV. I am not afraid to beat my drum for the causes I believe in, and I have never been more passionate about the future of healthcare in Ireland. Somebody has to speak up when our Government chooses to spend the surplus in their coffers on frivolous items in favour of protecting our most vulnerable. I hope the next Government will do better when it comes to preventative spending on health. I will certainly be appealing to any candidates knocking on my door to deliver an RSV immunisation programme to all children under 12-months for next year.”

Tune into the WonderCare.ie Podcast for more RSV information episodes and expert medical advice on how to safeguard family health. Find a WonderCare Podcast on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you stream your podcasts.

Sheena Mitchell is a mum of three children who provides expert pharmacist advice through her community pharmacy – Milltown totalhealth Pharmacy in Dublin, online healthcare platform WonderCare.ie, podcast and social media channels.