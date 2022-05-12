‘Time Flies’: Adele reveals she and Rich Paul have moved in together

Adele truly is living her best life at the moment, as she’s just announced the happy news that she and boyfriend Rich Paul have moved in together.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the Rolling In The Deep singer shared a slew of images, giving her followers a glimpse at her and Paul’s adorable relationship.

In the first photo, Adele and her beau are standing in front of their $58M mansion, holding up a set of keys and beaming at the camera.

The next sweet photo is a Valentine’s Day throwback, as the two were joking around at a burger joint, followed by another adorable snap of the couple enjoying themselves at a baseball game.

A fourth photo shows the sports agent giving his girlfriend a kiss backstage at one of her concerts, followed by the final photo which Adele took herself, as she holds the message which you might typically see inside of a fortune cookie.

The message reads, “You have found good company – enjoy.”

Fans and friends were quick to comment their own messages of love and approval for the Someone Like You singer, now that she’s in a happy, thriving relationship.

“Love looks amazing on you,” one follower wrote.

“Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world,” another excitedly wrote.

“So much love,” a third chimed in.

Adele finally confirmed her romance with Rich back in September last year, as she shared a series of glamorous photos of herself all dolled up to attend a wedding. The third and final photo was a black and white snap, presumably from a photo booth, of herself and her sports agent beau.

Adele and Rich were first linked a few months prior when the pair were spotted attending a NBA game together, looking very smitten. Back in February this year there had been rumours that Adele and Riche’s relationship was on the rocks, but the 34-year-old mum quickly put those rumours to rest.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too!” Adele wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a fun, out-of-focus photo of herself beaming at the camera.

“I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she hilariously added, much to the delight of her 49M followers.