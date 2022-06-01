Tiffany Watson shares sweet reason why she had eight bridesmaids

Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson tied the knot with her footballer fiancé Cameron McGeehan in Surrey at the weekend.

Now, the reality television star has taken to Instagram to give a glimpse into some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day and has opened up as to why she decided to have eight bridesmaids.

With photos of Tiffany and her bridesmaids getting ready together on the morning of the wedding and a few shots from later on in the day, Tiffany wrote, “When I told people I was having eight bridesmaids they were shocked. But how could I not, when these 8 girls mean so much to me in their own way”.

“As @cameronmcgeehan said in his speech “you are the proudest of the people you surround yourself with” and I couldn’t agree more. Each one of these girls has been there for me through different moments of my life and I feel so incredibly lucky that they are all a part of my life”.

Credit: Instagram

She continued, “So if you are doubting or worrying about your “number” of bridesmaids I say just go for it. I have memories to last a lifetime with these girls. The night before, the morning of, each one making me laugh, calming my nerves and helping me with anything and everything throughout the day”.

“I love you girls! You looked absolutely incredible and were such an important part of the day”.

The 28-year-old also shared videos from the day before the wedding. In them, the church were practising the bell ringing for after the ceremony, Tiffany showed the gorgeous gifts she prepared for each bridesmaid, the bridal party were playing tennis with Tiffany’s dad and Tiffany was setting out everything for the next day, from her slippers to the earrings she was going to wear.

Credit: Instagram

From the day of the wedding, the reality television star showed her sister and maid of honour Lucy helping her put on her wedding dress, and her dad providing the champers to calm his daughter’s nerves.

Among Tiffany’s bridesmaids were Irish model Nicola Hughes, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, and Cameron’s sister Grace McGeehan.