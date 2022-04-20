Tiffany Watson ‘overwhelmed’ by supportive messages regarding her miscarriage

Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson took to Instagram to share her story of suffering a miscarriage last year and thanks fans for their supportive messages.

With a collection of photos, including Tiffany in a hospital bed, her holding a positive pregnancy test and of a baby scan, the reality television star wrote the caption, “Overwhelmed by the amount of amazing, supportive messages I’ve received regarding the miscarriage I sadly suffered last year. So many of you reaching out to say you’ve been through or going through the exact same”.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tempted to keep it quiet, not speak about it, pretend it never happened, but I realised if women continue to do this it’s going to continue to be a taboo topic and that needs to change”.

“In the U.K. it is estimated that 1 in 4 pregnancies will end in miscarriage”.

“If me sharing my personal story helps just one other going through the same, then that makes me happy. I have shared the full story on the latest episode of @whatwedontpostpodcast for those who want to know more.

“Thank you to my amazing boyfriend, my family, my friends, the NHS and all you guys on here for being so supportive, it means the world”.

Friends and fans of the 28-year-old rushed to the comments to share their support for the star. Emily Blackwell, also a Made in Chelsea star, wrote, “Love you brave girly”.

Content creator Em Sheldon penned, “Tiff I’m so sorry, sending you so so much love”.

Love Island contestant India Reynolds added, “Sending love darling”, followed by heart emojis.

Tiffany revealed to her friend Olivia on a recent episode of Made in Chelsea that she found out she was pregnant shortly after her engagement to Cameron McGeehan.

She then tearfully told her that she lost the baby. Watson said she knew something was wrong when she had been suffering from really bad morning sickness and then one day it had completely stopped. Doctors then told her the heartbreaking news that her baby was gone.