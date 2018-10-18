Throwback: Doireann Garrihy is bringing back this 00s must-have

There were more than a few style moments which defined the late 00s to early twen-teens – from plastic glasses to fur gillets.

However, one item in particular that was seen as the height of edgy sophistication was the disco pants.

Hailing originally from American Apparel, and subsequently at every high street store after the fact, disco pants were the highlight of an era of style defined by tight silhouettes and hipster stylings.

The pants were the perfect accompaniment to the 00s lace bralette and chunky platform heels for a night out, or tucked into a band tee and boots for day.

If you had quite a few pairs back in the day, it's time to dig them out again, as the trousers are emerging as a micro trend over on instagram.

Our own Irish influencer Dpoireann Garrihy even opted for the shiny, skin-tight leggins for her promo shots for her upcoming TV series Podge & Rodge.

A quick search around the internet reveals that River Island and ASOS have all reintroduced the legging style to their fashion lineups, meaning the trend finders at these huge companies can sense that th pants are making a comeback.

For a 2018 update, we're teaming ours with hiking boots and a very textured sweater, or wearing them under a colourful sheer mesh dress.

Frankly, we're happy to see them back in our lives, after all, they're stretchy, comfy, and live that leather look without the constriction.