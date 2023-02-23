Three-vehicle crash results in fatality & multiple serious injuries

A fatal road traffic collision has taken place in Co.Wexford which resulted in the death of one man and multiple others being seriously injured.

Gardaí are currently investigating a multiple vehicle collision that occurred on the N25 in Ballinaboula in Co. Wexford on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The crash took place at approximately 7.10pm and involved two cars and a tractor.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his early 40s, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juvenile female passengers were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries they received as a result of the collision.

The other two drivers of the vehicles, a man in his 70s and a man in his 30s, were also taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, but local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along this route between 6.40pm and 7.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.