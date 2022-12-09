Three unique tote bags on sale in aid of Women’s Aid

The Vodafone Ireland Foundation has today announced a new line of limited-edition tote bags in support of Women’s Aid. The beautiful and unique bags, come in three different designs that are available for purchase in Vodafone stores for €4.99 while stocks last. All proceeds will go to Women’s Aid, directly supporting women and children experiencing domestic violence around the country.

Each design was created by a different Irish female artist; Lauren O’Neil, Fatti Burke and, Chrissy Curtin. The first, entitled Time to Heal, by Lauren O’Neil acknowledges that a cycle of abuse can be broken when an abused partner decides to walk away, reach out for support so that healing may begin. The second design, from artist Fatti Burke, is inspired by the traditional tarot card for strength, representing power, action, and courage. And the third design by Chrissy Curtin, shows a group of women banding together, supporting one another, and lifting each other up as a symbol of support, strength, and care.

Speaking about the partnership, Liz Roche, Head of Vodafone Ireland Foundation, says “The Vodafone Ireland Foundation has been working with Women’s Aid for over 9 years to support the vital assistance they provide to those experiencing domestic violence. These uniquely designed bags, from three talented Irish female artists, convey important messages of strength, courage, empowerment, and solidarity. By retailing them in our stores nationwide, we hope to help build awareness and make a meaningful contribution to Women’s Aid, a charity that is close to our hearts.”

Sarah Benson, Chief Executive of Women’s Aid, says: “The wall of silence around domestic violence is finally being torn down. Now more than ever, people are talking about domestic violence, and more and more brave women are talking about their experiences. We are grateful to the Vodafone Ireland Foundation and the inspiring artists for helping us dispel the idea of victimhood and instead, spread the word of empowerment and strength. The artists’ images representing these heroic women on the captivating tote bags represent all of us. By purchasing and wearing a tote bag, you stand in solidarity with the thousands of women and children across the country who experience domestic abuse.”

To learn more about the work being done by Women’s Aid, please visit www.womensaid.ie.