Three people hospitalised following Cork car crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of a road traffic collision in Cork to come forward after three people have been hospitalised.

A two-car collision took place on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly in County Cork at approximately 5.30pm on Monday March 20, 2023, and Gardaí are still on the scene.

The drivers of both cars were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 20’s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The R600 at Coolcarron remains closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed for the morning, but local diversions are in place. Road-users are advised to take alternative routes where possible while the road remains closed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward to help with their investigation of the crash.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R600 at Coolcarron between 5pm and 5.40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 4772302, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.