Three decadent chocolate cake recipes which are sinfully delicious
If you’ve got a chocaholic in the house, then these are just the recipes for you. Sinfully delicious, indulgently decadent, and utterly scrumptious, you really can’t beat a rich and fudgy chocolate cake.
If you or a loved one has a birthday coming up, then any one of these foolproof recipes would make the perfect birthday cake. Although, they really are great for any occasion — a graduation party, an anniversary dinner, a date night dessert or a regular Sunday afternoon.
Plus, they’re deceptively simple to make. Bringing together the best of both worlds, chocolate cakes are a sure crowd-pleaser, a safe bet and wow-worthy. Here’s a list of our three best ever chocolate cake recipes to try your hand at this weekend.
Chocolate Birthday Cake
This fudgy chocolate cake recipe by Irish chef Clodagh McKenna is a must-try. Not only is the two-layered cake itself rich and deliciously chocolatey, but it’s also quite moist and light, making it incredibly moreish. This combined with the smooth, chocolate cream cheese frosting is a match made in heaven!
Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake
This scrumptious cake recipe from Rachel Allen really is one to have in your repertoire. The light mousse is made by folding a chocolate, butter and egg yolk mixture together with whipped egg whites, resulting in a super creamy texture. This four-layered cake is sure to impress any dinner guest!
Devilish Chocolate Cake
The Italian meringue buttercream featured on Dr. Oetker's devilish chocolate cake recipe might intimidate some people, but don’t be fooled — it’s a lot easier than it sounds. Plus, the silky smooth texture, light and not-too-sweet taste make it totally worth it. It also pipes like a dream if you fancy trying your hand at cake decorating with some pretty swirls along the outside.