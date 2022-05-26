Three decadent chocolate cake recipes which are sinfully delicious

If you’ve got a chocaholic in the house, then these are just the recipes for you. Sinfully delicious, indulgently decadent, and utterly scrumptious, you really can’t beat a rich and fudgy chocolate cake.

If you or a loved one has a birthday coming up, then any one of these foolproof recipes would make the perfect birthday cake. Although, they really are great for any occasion — a graduation party, an anniversary dinner, a date night dessert or a regular Sunday afternoon.

Plus, they’re deceptively simple to make. Bringing together the best of both worlds, chocolate cakes are a sure crowd-pleaser, a safe bet and wow-worthy. Here’s a list of our three best ever chocolate cake recipes to try your hand at this weekend.

This fudgy chocolate cake recipe by Irish chef Clodagh McKenna is a must-try. Not only is the two-layered cake itself rich and deliciously chocolatey, but it’s also quite moist and light, making it incredibly moreish. This combined with the smooth, chocolate cream cheese frosting is a match made in heaven!

This scrumptious cake recipe from Rachel Allen really is one to have in your repertoire. The light mousse is made by folding a chocolate, butter and egg yolk mixture together with whipped egg whites, resulting in a super creamy texture. This four-layered cake is sure to impress any dinner guest!

The Italian meringue buttercream featured on Dr. Oetker's devilish chocolate cake recipe might intimidate some people, but don’t be fooled — it’s a lot easier than it sounds. Plus, the silky smooth texture, light and not-too-sweet taste make it totally worth it. It also pipes like a dream if you fancy trying your hand at cake decorating with some pretty swirls along the outside.