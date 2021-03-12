Three cheesecake recipes your mam would love for Mother’s Day

What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, than by giving the gift of cheesecake!

In case you weren’t aware, cheesecake is one of our favourite dessert options, for a multitude of reasons. The first being that irresistible taste and texture. We adore the creamy fillings which are always beautifully balanced by that delicious, crumbly base — honestly we’re drooling just thinking about it.

The second reason why we’re cheesecake’s #1 fan, is because of its versatility and adaptability. By simply swapping out a few ingredients you have a completely different dessert. The flavour options are endless meaning that there’s a cheesecake recipe for every single occasion and craving.

Thirdly, they’re the absolute best make-ahead dessert to whip up when you have a big celebration. If you’re looking for a stress-free, crowd-pleasing dessert, then cheesecake is the way to go.

With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, we’ve compiled a short list of three of our favourite cheesecake recipes, which your mum is sure to love and appreciate.

A combination between a millionaire shortbread traybake and a decadent cheesecake — two of our favourite things! This impressive dessert is sure to delight any cheesecake lover.

This light and creamy cheesecake recipe is perfect for Nutella fans and oh so simple to put together.

If you’re in the mood for a zesty, fruity cheesecake then this is the recipe for you. It’s absolutely full of those tasty summer flavours.