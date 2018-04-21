Thousands of shoppers to ditch plastic at supermarkets today

Sick of plastic packaging? You're not alone.

Today, shoppers nationwide are planning to leave leave their unwanted plastic packaging at supermarket retailers as part of the Sick of Plastic campaign.

Organised by Friends of the Earth and VOICE Ireland, the campaign has received widespread public support.

We now have over 350 volunteer organisers to mobilse 1000's to #ShopAndDrop tomorrow from Buncrana to Cobh as part of our Day of Action on Supermarket Packaging for #EarthDay2018 – We're getting excited now!! pic.twitter.com/84Oqvvh94X — Sick Of Plastic (@SickOfPlasticIE) April 20, 2018

The campaign’s online map shows events planned at supermarkets from Buncrana to Skibbereen and from Westport to Greystones.

They ask that people to shop as normal – and then take off the excess plastic packaging and leave it at the shop.

Supervalu, Tesco and Aldi have confirmed they will provide a place on the day for shoppers to recycle their unwanted packaging after payment.

Don't forget tomorrow @foeireland & @VOICE_Ireland are taking a day of action to tell supermarkets enough is enough & need your help! How? You shop as normal in your local supermarket, take the excess packaging off at the till & leave it in the shop! #SickOfPlastic pic.twitter.com/VZeVlZOKBy — CoolPlanetExperience (@CoolPlanetExp) April 20, 2018

'Supermarkets are in the privileged position to be able to influence brands and manufacturers to change their packaging to more benign materials, yet few Irish retailers have shown any intent to address the mounting seas of plastic surrounding our shores,' Head of Communications for Friends of the Earth, Dr. Cara Augustenborg said.

'Shoppers have an opportunity to encourage supermarkets to play their part in ending to plastic pollution in Ireland, and we believe this will spur the change that is desperately needed to tackle this problem.'