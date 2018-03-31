Thousands to march in Dublin in support of rape victims today

A march will take place in Dublin today in further solidarity with the Belfast Rape Trial victim.

As well as supporting the victim in that specific case, the protest acts to serve as a reminder to all victims and survivors of sexual assault that they will be supported and believed despite the not-guilty verdicts administered in the Belfast trial this week.

Today's march is a follow-up rally, after thousands took to the streets of Belfast, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork on Thursday of this week.

#IBelieveHer solidarity rally today at 2pm x pic.twitter.com/aIGX3s2104 — Holly x (@hollyshortall) March 31, 2018

The rally will begin at 2pm at Dublin's City Hall on Dame Street.

The I Stand With Her march has been organised by TD Ruth Coppinger.

It is expected that bus and Luas routes within the city centre will be somewhat disrupted due to the march.

Over 2,000 individuals have clicked attending on a Facebook event set up about the rally.