This zesty orange chicken recipe is our favourite midweek meal

So you've had a long day — you ran out of milk, you stubbed your toe or perhaps you hung your washing out to dry 10 minutes before it started raining. Listen, we've all been there, and there really is only one cure. A big ol' bowl of comfort food.

This zesty orange chicken recipe is one of our all-time favourites for so many reasons. It's super simple and quick to prepare, and requires basic ingredients which most people will have in their fridge or store cupboard at all times anyway, meaning no need to dash out to the shops or plan your day around preparing this one meal.

It's also absolutely delicious. We love the tangy yet sweet flavour from the oranges, which pairs perfectly with the chicken and rice, meaning you and your family are sure to be left full and satisfied time and time again.

So do yourself a favour, and whip up this delectable recipe, which just so happens to be the perfect midweek meal.

Ingredients:

600g chicken breast fillets, diced

100g cornflour

3 tbsp coconut oil

2 oranges, zest and juice

100g barbecue sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 small head of broccoli, cut into florets

Spring onions and sesame seeds, to garnish

Rice, to serve

Method:

Place the chicken in a large ziplock bag. Add the cornflour, salt and pepper and shake vigorously until chicken is well-coated.

Add coconut oil to a large frying pan over medium to high heat. Fry the chicken until lightly golden on all sides. Remove chicken and place on a paper towel.

Place the orange juice, zest, red pepper flakes, barbecue and soy sauce in a large wok pan and whisk. Add the broccoli to the pan and cook for about 8 minutes, until the sauce has thickened. Add the chicken and toss to coat with the sauce.

Top with green onions, sesame seeds and serve with rice.