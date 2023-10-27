SHEmazing!
This year’s PrettyLittleThing 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar is epic!

PrettyLittleThing are excited to announce the launch of their latest beauty advent calendar for the upcoming festive season. The PrettyLittleThing beauty advent calendar is the perfect way to make every day of December feel festive. Packed with 24 unreal beauty surprises, from essential skincare to make up must haves, these cult-favourite products will elevate your beauty routine in time for Christmas Day.

The calendar includes exceptional brands such as Mario Badescu, Starskin, Bondi Sands, Pixi, Carmex, Morphe, This Works and many more. The 2023 PLT beauty advent calendar is worth £198, but it can be yours for only €70!

Whether you are treating yourself, or looking for the ultimate Christmas gift, we think this beauty advent calendar is the only way to start the festive season. Make this year’s countdown even more exciting, by indulging in a month of self-pampering leading up to the big day.

Available now with an RRP or €70 (worth £198)

Shop the PLT Beauty Advent Calendar at www.prettylittlething.com

Spoiler list of what's included in this year's calendar:

  1. Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Cream
  2. Premium Eyelash Curler
  3. Land Of Lashes Girl Boss False Eyelash
  4. Starskin Dream Kiss Lip Mask
  5. Dual Make Up Pencil Sharpener
  6. Aroma Active Universal Repair Cream 15ml
  7. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 5ml
  8. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser 29ml
  9. Peaches & Cream Highlighter PC17 Brush
  10. Carmex Premium Vanilla Stick 4.25g
  11. PLT Beauty Product Lucky Dip
  12. Brushworks Pink and White Satin Scrunchie Duo
  13. Bondi Sands Pure Concentrated Self Tan Drops 40ml
  14. Biovene Pink Clay Mask 75ml
  15. Revolution Skincare Jade Gua Sha
  16. Morphe Make It Big Mini Mascara 7.5g
  17. Pink Makeup Sponge
  18. Primalash Lash Reusable Wands 10 Pack
  19. Pixi Hello Kitty Limited Edition Glow Tonic 100ml
  20. Brushworks Triangular Powder Puff
  21. Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner Stingray 0.3ml
  22. Carmex Cherry Lip Balm Pot 7.5g
  23. Project Lip Plump and Fill Lip Liner
  24. Plump It! Hyaluronic Lip Plumper
