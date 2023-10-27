This year’s PrettyLittleThing 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar is epic!

PrettyLittleThing are excited to announce the launch of their latest beauty advent calendar for the upcoming festive season. The PrettyLittleThing beauty advent calendar is the perfect way to make every day of December feel festive. Packed with 24 unreal beauty surprises, from essential skincare to make up must haves, these cult-favourite products will elevate your beauty routine in time for Christmas Day.

The calendar includes exceptional brands such as Mario Badescu, Starskin, Bondi Sands, Pixi, Carmex, Morphe, This Works and many more. The 2023 PLT beauty advent calendar is worth £198, but it can be yours for only €70!

Whether you are treating yourself, or looking for the ultimate Christmas gift, we think this beauty advent calendar is the only way to start the festive season. Make this year’s countdown even more exciting, by indulging in a month of self-pampering leading up to the big day.

Available now with an RRP or €70 (worth £198)

Shop the PLT Beauty Advent Calendar at www.prettylittlething.com

Spoiler list of what's included in this year's c alendar: