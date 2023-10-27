This year’s PrettyLittleThing 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar is epic!
PrettyLittleThing are excited to announce the launch of their latest beauty advent calendar for the upcoming festive season. The PrettyLittleThing beauty advent calendar is the perfect way to make every day of December feel festive. Packed with 24 unreal beauty surprises, from essential skincare to make up must haves, these cult-favourite products will elevate your beauty routine in time for Christmas Day.
The calendar includes exceptional brands such as Mario Badescu, Starskin, Bondi Sands, Pixi, Carmex, Morphe, This Works and many more. The 2023 PLT beauty advent calendar is worth £198, but it can be yours for only €70!
Whether you are treating yourself, or looking for the ultimate Christmas gift, we think this beauty advent calendar is the only way to start the festive season. Make this year’s countdown even more exciting, by indulging in a month of self-pampering leading up to the big day.
Available now with an RRP or €70 (worth £198)
Spoiler list of what's included in this year's calendar:
- Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Cream
- Premium Eyelash Curler
- Land Of Lashes Girl Boss False Eyelash
- Starskin Dream Kiss Lip Mask
- Dual Make Up Pencil Sharpener
- Aroma Active Universal Repair Cream 15ml
- This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 5ml
- Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser 29ml
- Peaches & Cream Highlighter PC17 Brush
- Carmex Premium Vanilla Stick 4.25g
- PLT Beauty Product Lucky Dip
- Brushworks Pink and White Satin Scrunchie Duo
- Bondi Sands Pure Concentrated Self Tan Drops 40ml
- Biovene Pink Clay Mask 75ml
- Revolution Skincare Jade Gua Sha
- Morphe Make It Big Mini Mascara 7.5g
- Pink Makeup Sponge
- Primalash Lash Reusable Wands 10 Pack
- Pixi Hello Kitty Limited Edition Glow Tonic 100ml
- Brushworks Triangular Powder Puff
- Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner Stingray 0.3ml
- Carmex Cherry Lip Balm Pot 7.5g
- Project Lip Plump and Fill Lip Liner
- Plump It! Hyaluronic Lip Plumper