This year’s M&S Easter treats are beyond gorgeous.

This year’s Easter treats from M&S Food include artistic eggs, twists on classic hot cross buns, and extremely chocolatey treats!

Whether you’re after your first hot cross bun of the year (let’s face it, it’s never too early) or already deciding which chocolate eggs you’ll be getting for friends and family, you won’t be short of exciting, innovative options in your nearest M&S Foodhall.

Here are some of our top picks from the delicious new Easter ranges that are already in store now – and this year, more of the M&S Easter eggs than ever before come in fully recyclable packaging.

Many of the luxury Easter eggs this year are inspired by an artistic theme, including the new Drippy Egg and the hand-decorated Collection Belgian Milk Chocolate Floral Egg. Another on-trend addition to the range is the Collection Golden Blond Chocolate & Pistachio Egg, following on from the new golden blond chocolate variety which was so popular at Christmas.

The Drippy Egg, 225g – €15

An artistically hand-decorated Belgian milk chocolate egg that comes in its own paint can. The Pollock-esque splatter on each egg is totally unique, meaning each one is its own work of art. This luxurious egg is locally sourced in Ireland

Collection Handcrafted Golden Blond Chocolate & Pistachio Egg, 300g – €20

An exquisite caramelised Swiss white chocolate egg studded with roasted, salted pistachios, with Belgian milk chocolate mini eggs filled with a pistachio caramel.

Collection Handcrafted Belgian Milk Chocolate Floral Egg, 190g – €20

A beautiful Belgian milk chocolate egg, hand-decorated with delicate country garden sugar flowers and leaves.

Collection Single-Origin Dark Chocolate Egg with Truffles, 300g – €20

These decadent eggs are made with 85% Tumaco cocoa and 42% Vanuatu cocoa respectively, giving them subtle fruity notes. Both come with rich ganache truffles – divine.

Cute characters & family favourites

Chocolate bunnies may be an Easter classic, but there is a whole range of cute creatures for you to choose from – from on-trend sausage dogs to insta-craze hedgehogs and even an octopus (a choc-topus?). New for this year we also have two utterly irresistible Extremely Chocolatey eggs that are sure to be a hit with the whole family.

Extremely Chocolatey Biscuity Egg, 375g – €12

The ONE AND ONLY egg for fans of the hugely popular Extremely Chocolatey Biscuits (and let’s face it, who isn’t?) – this large THICK chocolate egg is rippled with tasty biscuit pieces.

Giant Speckled Egg Bar, 250g – €7.50

This super chunky milk chocolate bar is packed full of the signature speckled eggs. Imagine a T*blerone and M*ni Eggs had a baby – who’s to say if it might be anything like that.

Walter the Sausage Dog, 135g and Wilma the Sausage Dog, 135g – both €7.50

Back by popular demand, the adorable Walter is made from paw-fectly creamy milk chocolate. And don’t miss his new friend Wilma, made from milk and white marbled chocolate.

Harri the Hedgehog, 135g and Inky the Octopus, 135g – both €7.50

These are the cutest Easter treats around – say hello to Harri the hedgehog and Inky the octopus. Both are made from extra creamy milk chocolate and finished with adorably intricate decorations.

Space Eggsplorer, 125g – €7.50

The perfect egg for space fans, big and small. Shoot for the stars with this tasty milk chocolate shuttle, which comes with chocolate planets and some super cool space facts. (Did you know sunsets on Mars are blue?)

Made Without Dairy Charlie the Bunny, 190g – €7.50

No dairy? No problem. Hop to store to get your mitts on the adorable Made Without Dairy Charlie the Bunny, made from responsibly sourced cocoa.

It’s getting hot (cross bun) in here!

While nothing beats the indulgence of the M&S O.G. Luxury Hot Cross Buns, it’s always fun to have a twist on the traditional. From golden blond chocolate to extra mature cheddar & red Leicester, the flavoured hot cross buns this year are totally next level.

Golden Blond Chocolate & Salted Caramel Hot Cross Buns, 260g – €2.60 or 2 packs for €3.50

Delicately spiced hot cross buns with golden blond and milk chocolate, salted caramel fudge and toffee pieces.

Extremely Cheesy Hot Cross Buns, 250g – €2.60 or 2 packs for €3.50

For those who love a cheesy treat these hot cross buns are loaded with a blend of extra mature Barber’s farmhouse cheddar and smooth Red Leicester.

Hot Cross Bun Whips, 200g – €7.50

These six mallow whips are filled with gooey hot cross bun-spiced caramel and topped with hot cross bun-spiced white and milk chocolate.

Speckled eggs galore

Great news is you can now find speckled eggs and other sweet treats across the Foodhall, such as in the bakery (hello Speckled Egg Yumnut).

Speckled Egg Yumnut, 110g – €2.20

An Easter version of the signature buttery, flaky Yumnut, topped with a chocolate frosting nest and speckled eggs.

Boozy Hen Party, 130g – €7.50

Milk, golden blond, white and dark chocolate speckled eggs filled with cocktail centres – make sure you bring your ID when buying these, they’re strong