This year’s LanaiBLO Limited-Edition hairdryer colours might be our favourite yet!

This Autumn/Winter, LanaiBLO are bringing all the luxury to your hair care routine with their new limited-edition Emerald Green and Midnight Purple LanaiBLO shades! Drawing inspiration from sprawling estates, wax jackets and riding boots for these new limited-edition shades, you will be ready to embrace the cosy seasons with great hair and look extra chic while doing it!

Along with bringing high style, the LanaiBLO brings high performance with its 2400-watt motor, innovative technology, variable speed and temperature heat settings that cater to all hair types! While its lightweight design and ultra-long 3.8m cord makes for an easy and comfortable drying experience for the user.

With our social calendars returning to normal and the festive season approaching, having your hair ready to go is a must and the LanaiBLO’s high powered technology provides a fast-drying experience for even the thickest of hair making sure your party perfect hair is achieved with minimal effort! LanaiBLO’s Ionic Technology and Tourmaline Crystal Components will help to seal in moisture and counteract frizz, leaving your hair perfectly styled whether you're wearing your favourite chunky knit or are ready to embrace party season!

And with the festive season in mind, these new additions bring LanaiBLO’s offering to 12 gorgeous shades with a shade to suit everyone! The New Limited-Edition Emerald Green and Midnight Purple are joining the already loved White, Black, Pink, Electric Candy, Chrome, Rose Gold, Saffron, Metallic Navy, Kingfisher Blue and Blossom Pink to make it the most colourful LanaiBLO Christmas yet!

And why not add that extra special touch with our option to personalise, making their LanaiBLO hairdryer unique to them?

This year LanaiBLO also want to make your shopping experience pleasant and easy! LanaiBLO can now be purchased from all over the world and delivered directly to your friend or family’s door in Ireland or the UK! Simply add to cart and checkout – quick and easy online shopping at www.lanaiblo.com.

Prices for Emerald Green and Midnight Purple start at €104.99. Prices start from €99.99 across the range.