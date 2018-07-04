This year’s Casa Bacardi at Electric Picnic line-up is second to none

Electric Picnic attendees, have I got some amazing festival related news for you.

Returning to Electric Picnic this year is the absolutely bopping Casa Bacardi, who always showcase some of the finest talent on their DJ decks.

For 15 years, the stage has been serving up some of the finest choonz alongside the most refreshing cocktails available at the festival (just sayin').

A post shared by CamelPhat (@camelphatmusic) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:39am PDT

Electric Picnic 2018 is no exception, with DJ, Melé headlining the opening night of Casa Bacardi on Friday night, 31st August, followed by iconic house duo, CamelPhat.

Support on the night comes from DJ Nialler9 and Zoo Project Ibiza resident and former Fade Street star DJ CiCi.

Acid House and techno fans will be delighted to hear that Saturday night will bring Felix Da Housecat to the headline decks, with Boots & Kats, A-Skill and DJ Deece also taking to the stage.

A post shared by Boots & Kats (@bootsandkatsdjs) on Jul 3, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

Joey Negro will close Casa Bacardi on Sunday night, alongside Krafty Kuts and DJ FLIP.

Fingers crossed the weather maintains it's good behaviour so was can bop along all night – although lets be real, with this line up, we'd be there mid downpour.