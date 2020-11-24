This year’s beauty guide for your make-up obsessed bestie

We all have that one friend. The one who shows up to breakfast with an eyeliner flick so sharp it could cut. Who wears a full face of glamour, lashes and lipstick to movie night with the girls. We laugh, but really we wish we could get our brows as full. But what to get the girl who has every bit of make-up under the sun?

We have made a list of the hottest and most glam beauty bits out there this Christmas, certain to surprise even your most MUA wannabe friend. From lush lipsticks to rainbow palettes, it’s all there. Now the only problem is which one to pick!

Lancôme ‘Hypnôse Mascara Christmas Gift Set’ (RRP €32.50)

Explore Lancôme's mascara gift set for her featuring Hypnôse for a full or natural makeup look alongside mini Doll-Eyes, Drama & Volume-À-Porter mascaras.

The statement Hypnôse mascara offers volume control, allowing them to go as bold, or natural as they desire with every stroke. The SoftSculpt ™ formula is enriched in ProVitamin B5 and leaves lashes feeling soft and supple.

Create day to evening looks with this buildable mascara and achieve a look of up to 8 times the volume.

Set includes: Hypnôse Custom Wear Volumising Mascara in Shade 01 Noir Hypnotic, Hypnôse Doll-Eyed Effect Mascara: Shade 01 So Black, Hypnôse Drama – Instant Full Body Volume Mascara: Shade 01 Excessive Black, Hypnôse Volume-À-Porter – An Ultra Creamy Formula For Intense Volume: Shade 01 Noir Intense

AYU Chloe’s Bright Eyes & Lips Set (RRP €67.50)

Irish company AYU is dedicated to empowering women with the tools and knowledge to bring out their best selves. This Christmas their gift sets bring everything you need to create make up looks that will make you feel great. They do not test on animals, only use wood from regenerated forests and all cosmetics are vegan friendly. The brand new AYU Chloe Lip Kit Trio includes AYU Total Lash Mascara, a choice of Black or Brown Kohl Pencil, AYU Double Sharpener and Classic AYU Cosmetic Bag.

ARTDECO Crystal Beauty Dust (RRP €29.70)

With its elegant retro pump bottle, ARTDECO’s Crystal Beauty Dust creates a delicate, shimmering radiance. The fine, glittering powder particles blend perfectly and make your arms, hair and décolleté sparkle.

YSL Touche Eclat Radiance Gift Set (RRP €35)

This has to be YSL’s most iconic product. The Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen instantly helps to brighten your best facial features without shimmer or glitter, giving a natural, luminous finish. Apply to areas where there is natural shadow or depth to illuminate and improve dullness or reduce the signs of fatigue. The set contains Touche Éclat and a complimentary Touche Éclat Blur Primer 10ml.

Clarins ‘Beautiful Lips Collection’ (RRP €26.00)

Here's a collection that will make you smile this festive season! A Joli Rouge, the lipstick rich in colour for perfect lips that last 6 hours. A non-transferable Water Lip Stain that lasts up to 300 kisses!

For sensitive lips that need comfort, the Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector nourishes, plumps and lightly colours lips for any night out. Or enjoy the mirror shine found in the Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil, which nourishes and soothes. Including Lip Perfector, Joli Rouge, Lip Comfort Oil and Water Lip Stain, this set will nourish, soften and leave lips radiant and colourful., perfectly kissable this Christmas!

Note Eye Set (RRP €22.95)

The Note Eye Set is the perfect gift for someone who is eye makeup obsessed. It includes a Note Professional Eyeshadow Palette which is super silky, metallic-effect shadows contain 5 smooth, creamy, blendable and ultra-pigmented berry shades, a Note Sculpt Master Mascara which gives lashes great definition and volume and an Ultra-Black Eyeliner to create flawless and sharp wings.

Isadora Lip Kit in Classic Red (RRP €16.99)

The iconic Isadora Perfect Moisture Lipstick marries everything you love about a creamy lip balm with your vibrant, must-have lipstick. It’s highly moisturizing and melts onto your lips, leaving a luminous, vibrant sheen. This set contains the classic red lipstick along with Perfect Lip Liner (also in classic red) along with a Glossy Lip Treat in poppy red.

P.Louise ‘The Worldie Palette’ (RRP €55.00)

A palette full of bright shades! Contains 21 colours – 18 matte shades and 3 shimmers.

P.Louise says that learning the art of makeup is a lot like travelling. It is not the destination where you end up, but the mishaps and memories you create along the way. We cannot discover new oceans unless we have the courage to lose sight of the shore. With that in mind, this palette rocks the boat, creates some waves, and tries something new!

The perfect party season palette, the variety alone will make any make-up lover squeal.

Sheiba ‘Beauty Wand’ (RRP €12.95)

The SHEIBA Wand is the ultimate beauty hack for the MUA in your life. The handy, slim wand will help retrieve the remaining product from the bottom of your beauty bottles that refuses to come out. The flexible tip also doubles as an applicator.

Specially designed and created to help get the most from their liquid makeup, skin care and even hair care products, the amazing SHEIBA wand will save them both time and money and even helps get to those hard to reach areas at the top and the bottom of the bottle or tube. The wand is easy to clean and will not absorb the product, making their make-up go further.

Bellamianta Luxury Tanning ‘Liquid Gold Lovers’ (RRP €24.95)

Bellamianta have put together the perfect Christmas gift set, featuring the new look Bellamianta ‘Liquid Gold’ which has been supersized up to 200ml because tan fans love it so much! This self-tan has a super-light liquid formula that dries in just 60 seconds. It's quick and easy to apply, and the guide colour makes it easy to get an even finish. Your tan will develop in 4-6 hours giving you a stunning golden olive tan which will last up to 7 days. This set includes: Liquid Gold – Dark, Body Makeup Medium/Dark 50ml, Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt

Bellamianta Liquid Gold Lover's 3 Piece Luxury Tanning Gift Set features some of Bellamianta's most loved products. Bellamianta Flawless Filter Body Makeup is a wash-off body and face makeup that instantly gives you the look of perfected skin. The special tinted formula is designed to bronze and gloss your skin instantly. It gives a HD finish that lasts all day long. The easy-to-apply formula dries quickly to a transfer-proof finish. There's also a luxury tanning mitt to make sure you get the perfect finish. The mitt comes complete with a thumb for comfort and grip.

Fenty Beauty ‘Glossy Posse Holo’daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection (RRP €35 Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre)

Happy Holo’daze! Let them deck out their lips in explosive shine with the best-selling, ultimate gotta-have-it lip gloss, now in four brand new, ultra-wearable shades that flatter all skin tones. Lips look instantly fuller wit its super shiny and non-sticky feel. Enriched with shea butter to help condition lips and with an addictive peach-vanilla scent, they’ll be wearing it all year round!

Snatch up this limited-edition collection of four mini Gloss Bomb shades: CAKE SHAKE (shimmering bronze) BABY BRUT (shimmering gold) TAFFY TEA$E (shimmering coral) and RUBY MILK (shimmering deep plum) for Christmas, before they’re gone!

Urban Decay ‘All Nighter Ultra Glow Setting Spray’ (RRP €31.00)

Urban Decay’s best-selling, long-lasting make-up setting spray that locks in make-up all day is now infused with hyaluronic acid and agave extract, providing a hydrating, ultra-glowy finish.

This vegan-formula long-wear setting spray sets make-up all day and leaves skin with a dewy glow.

Infused with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and agave extract, All Nighter leaves skin feeling moisturized and refreshed, even after partying all night!

Maybelline Rise & Grind Gift Set (RRP €29.99)

Maybe this is one of our favourite gift sets this year! Along with Maybelline goodies, the set contains a reusable coffee cup – so you can Rise & Grind every day. This set also includes:

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara Maybelline's bestselling Lash Sensational Mascara coats lashes to reveal length and definition, Maybelline Tattoo Liner which stays put all day (and night) perfect for those Christmas celebrations and Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick a liquid lipstick that gives you long lasting matte lipstick all day – even when drinking your coffee!

Sharleen Collins Cosmetics ‘Luxury Brush Collection’ (RRP €79.00)

Average make up brush sets are ten-a-penny. Quality make-up brushes that stand the test of time, delivering on performance and excellent application are hard to come by. Not only must they look and feel the part, they must do the job as the most important and hardworking tools in their beloved make up arsenal. Not satisfied with any other brushes on the market, celebrity MUA Sharleen Collins has worked tirelessly over the past few years to curate a luxury brush collection, unlike anything they will have used before.

This show-stopping collection didn't just happen overnight; it's the result of over a decade of world-class experience in makeup, Collins' endless qualifications, her role as a well-respected tutor within the beauty industry and as a businesswoman at the helm of her hugely successful make up academy. These brushes reflect that high standard and are the perfect splurge gift for any serious make-up artist.

Morphe ‘35XO Natural Flirt Artistry Palette’ (RRP €29.00)

This palette will let them show off that flirty side all season long with its playful colours. Shimmering nudes mix and mingle with blushing berries for a glam good time.

Take full advantage of these sultry and festive shades and let them show off their glam make-up skills this season. Shades include: Single Life, U Up?, Message Read, Met Online, Matchmaker, Double Tap, Charmer, Dating History, Love Story, and Make It Official.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick’ (RRP €36.00)

This iconic satin lipstick delivers rich and luxurious colour in a wardrobe of emblematic shades: the reds, the oranges, the fuchsias, the nudes. Rouge Pur Couture, with SPF15, is YSL’S most iconic lipstick with a satin finish and full coverage.

In just one stroke, luxurious and highly pigmented colour dresses the lips with a radiant satin finish. The stay-true colour and medium-to-full coverage will last for up to 6 hours. In a signature couture jewel-like packaging, adorned with the YSL logo, the iconic YSL lipstick has delivered the promise of couture style and ultimate feminine strength since 1978.

Gift them this staple this year, to add a bit of luxury to their make-up bag.

Smashbox ‘Photo Finish Primer Trio Set’ (RRP €34.00)

Set up their base for creativity with smooth, hydrated & revitalized skin. This set of 3 travel-sized Photo Finish Primers are vegan, cruelty free & can be used individually or together when prepping skin for makeup.

This holiday season, Smashbox is celebrating the Art of Play, inviting @drawbertson to create artwork for these limited-edition makeup gift sets that come in playful, reusable boxes.

This set includes: 1 travel-size The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer, 1 travel-size Photo Finish Primerizer, 1 travel-size Photo Finish Vitamin Glow Primer, 1 reusable box with custom art by @drawbertson.

A good quality staple is always welcome, especially when it’s not necessarily something you’d splurge on for yourself. This primer set, in their pretty packaging make this the perfect addition to any make-up bag.

Benefit ‘Precisely My Brow Pencil’ (RRP €27.50)

Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil, for a limited time only, is all dressed up for Christmas in glamorous rose gold packaging!

The original fan fave eyebrow pencil has an ultra-fine tip to draw incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes that last 12 hours thanks to the waterproof, smudge-proof formula. Comes complete with a built-in spoolie for easy blending! Use light, short, upward strokes to draw in the direction of natural hair growth for a gorgeous, natural looking statement brow.

A star of the beauty community, this gift will always be appreciated. Just make sure to get the right shade!

Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Medium (RRP €25.50)

Introducing 3 universal mini eyeshadow palettes, each palette features 9 seductive variations of the sexiest nude shades designed to be worn by absolutely everyone. It’s time for you to define nude for yourself. Created to suit every skin tone and eye color, each palette contains an incredible shade range: From buttery mattes, super-shimmery shadows and complementary metallic shades, all with smooth and blendable textures. Available in 3 Nude color themes – Nude Light, Nude Medium and Nude Rich Obsessions.

Dripping Gold Ready, Set, Glow Gift Set (RRP €34.95)

The Ready, Set, Glow Set is filled with four new limited-edition fool proof beauty treats including Glow Stick Illuminating Liquid Highlighter for a rosy-golden glow, invigorating and hydrating Reset & Refresh Perfecting Mist, creamy Bronze Bar Illuminating Bronzer Stick for a radiant wash of bronze colour, and Make Me Blush Cream Blush Stick for a pinch-perfect peachy flush to the cheeks. Each luscious formula is packed with antioxidant-rich, hydrating and skin-loving ingredients, so while you glow on the outside your skin will glow on the inside.

Kash Beauty ‘9 Pan Eyeshadow Palette’ (RRP €29.95)

Add some sparkle and glow to their makeup look with the Secret Treasure eye shadow palette. This must-have palette features nine distinct eyeshadows in a range of sumptuous, glistening shades, inspired by the adventure and glimmer of a sunken treasure chest overflowing with riches. The sunkissed, golden-toned browns are versatile and perfect for creating subtle day looks as well as smokey, grunge-style night looks.

The matte, shimmer and glitter formulas blend effortlessly, while staying richly pigmented. This palette is 100% cruelty-free and vegan friendly.

ARTDECO ‘Perfect Lips Gift Set’ (RRP €23.70)

Add the perfect pop of colour to their Christmas outings this year, with the ArtDeco Perfect Colour Lipsticks. Hyaluronic acid and collagen smooth the lips, minimise wrinkles and create a plumping effect.

Selected ingredients such as waxes and rich oils keep your lips soft and supple, while Vitamin E protects against moisture loss. The Invisible Lip Contour Pencil forms an invisible barrier against the smudging of lipstick and lip gloss. The gift set also includes a free Magic Fix to keep your lipstick in place all day and night, so you can party all season, smear free!

ICONIC London ‘Day to Slay’ Palette (RRP €55.00)

Help them create endless beautiful looks with these 20 highly pigmented shades. These velvety soft powders include a mixture of mattes, shimmers and glitters for flawlessly day to night looks.

Made up of 20 of the most unbelievably beautiful mattes, shimmers and glitters, they’ll be spoiled for choice when picking which to use. The Ultimate ‘Day to Slay’ palette can be used with a wet brush to create a super-metallic, next-level finish. High quality, crease-proof, buildable and blend-able…what more do you want?! Shades include: In the Nude, Champagne Chic, 24K Gold, Deep Soul and many more.

Luna by Lisa Glow Vault (RRP €25)

This year’s holiday collection by Lisa Jordan is her best yet but it’s her Glow Vault that has caught our eye. Designed to enhance your natural features, the glow palette includes bronzer to create show stopping definition, blusher for a subtle pink shimmer and highlighter to make sure you light up every room. Use the angled contour brush to apply and blend powder products from the glow palette which includes a compact mirror – essential for on-the-go touch-ups. Finish the look with the setting spray which creates a soft glow on skin from illuminating natural pearls and holds makeup in place all day.

Mmmmitchell ‘Feet on The Ground Palette’ (RRP €48.50)

New from Mmmmitchell, the dream khaki palette with complimenting, grungy and moody tones, opens up this colour story, allowing you to create any look from rainbow blends to black smudgy smokey eyes.

With 25 shades ranging from 3 sheens to 3 metallics to 19 mattes, help them complete their eyeshadow colour wheel with this adventurous and exciting new palette.

Complete with a Made By Mitchell website exclusive Feet on the Ground pouch to store and carry your palette, for that extra little treat this Christmas!

Iconic Bronze ‘The Icons – 7 Piece Ultimate Tanning Kit’ (RRP €85)

It’s never been easier to get your “Tanning Mitts” on your favourite bronzing essentials than it is now! Say Hello to the latest release from Iconic Bronze Tan – The Icons! Available exclusively in Boots stores across Ireland and online via Boots.ie as one of their coveted Local Irish Gifts, this Ultimate Tanning Gift Set features 7 full-sized Iconic Bronze products, sure to keep you, or a tan lover in your life, bronzed and shimmering through the festive season.

Christmas Cleanse Off Mitt (RRP €6.50)

Our last entry has to be about removing all of your new make-up gifts. The brand new li-mitt-ed edition Christmas Cleanse Off Mitt. The multi-award-winning Cleanse Off Mitt pre-cleansing mitt has always been an ideal stocking filler and it’s now dressed for the occasion in a gorgeous festive evergreen. Not only is the reusable Cleanse Off Mitt™ friendlier to the skin than wipes bit it is friendlier to the planet.