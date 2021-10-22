This wholesome and warming minestrone soup is the perfect autumn lunch!

Looking for something to warm you up on this cold dreary Friday? Get all the cosy vibes on with this super warming, nutrient-filled minestrone soup for a little taste of Italy in your kitchen this weekend! Chocked full of veggies in a rich tomato base, it’s the perfect cold weekend eat for spooky season!

You’ll need…

3 handfuls spinach

2tsp dried basil

1 bay leaf

½ butternut squash

2 carrots

1 garlic clove

1 can kidney beans

1/2 onion

2tsp dried oregano

2 tsp tomato paste

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 can white beans

Salt and pepper

1 zucchini

3tbsp tomato paste

1l vegetable stock

300g pasta

1tbsp olive oil

Fresh basil

In a large, deep pot, pour in your olive oil and heat over a medium heat.

Toss in chopped onions and garlic and sautée for 4-5 minutes.

Next, toss in chopped squash and carrots and sautée, stirring occasionally for 5-7 minutes.

Once softened, add in your tomato paste and stir it in, seasoning with salt, pepper, dried basil oregano and a bay leaf.

Pour in your chopped tomatoes and shred your spinach into the pot. Stir in before adding your vegetable stock.

Add in your kidney and white beans along with the chopped zucchini, and pasta. Partially cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove the bay leaves and serve with fresh shredded basil.