This weekend KitKat and Londis support Pieta

This weekend, for every KitKat four finger bar sold in Londis stores from 3rd- 6th September, a donation of €1 will be made to Pieta.

Bonnie Ryan joined Londis and Nestlé Ireland to announce that all proceeds from KitKat four finger chocolate bars sold in Londis stores nationwide from today until Sunday will be donated to Pieta.

Pieta works to support people and communities in crisis by providing free counselling and assistance to those who are at risk of suicide, engaging in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide. Pieta operates a network of 19 centres across the country including outreach services, employing over 200 therapists and admin staff.

All funds raised will aid other services, such as the 24/7 Helpline, which has seen an increase in calls since Covid-19.

Speaking at the launch, Rachel Murphy, Fundraising Director at Pieta, said, “I want to thank Londis and Nestlé Ireland for coming together and supporting Pieta through this initiative. In so doing, they are signalling the value and necessity of suicide prevention – a strong gesture of solidarity for all those silently suffering. We know the services of Pieta are now needed more than ever in these times of crisis, and it is important that people know that we are here and they are not alone.”

Nestlé Ireland continue to support Pieta as part of their three-year partnership. They run a ‘Charity of The Year’ programme which allows employees to choose a cause of their choice and to work together to fundraise for these organisations, assisting them with the necessary funding for their services.

Londis also has a history of strongly supporting the important work Pieta is engaged in through their own charity partnership over the past six years. Londis retailers have climbed mountains, jumped out of airplanes, braved obstacle courses and undertaken challenging cycles to help raise over €500,000 for Pieta.

This is a wonderful initiative and what better way to support Pieta than by picking up one of Ireland’s favourite confectionary bars.

For further information on Pieta and its services, visit www.pieta.ie