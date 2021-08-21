This vegan gnocchi soup is the perfect comfort food for a rainy day!

It's an absolutely MISERABLE day out there and we certainly won't blame you if all you want to do is snuggle up under a duvet and have a lazy day – because it's exactly what we plan on doing.

But, a lazy day does require some pretty fantastic comfort food, so if you take away-ed too much recently, we have a rather fabulous alternative that is perfect for a rainy, blustery day such as this. It's pure comfort wrapped up in a soup bowl and is the perfect start to this autumn weather to make you feel cosy, tucked in away from the cold.

This vegan gnocchi tomato soup is simply to die for with its creamy oat milk base and fresh, zesty basil that will warm you right up! Pair with some fresh crusty bread, and we think we're on to a winner!

You'll need…

3 shallots

2 garlic cloves

150g vegan gnocchi

50g spinach leaves

2tsp dried basil

Salt and pepper

1/2tsp smoked paprika

100ml oat milk

1tbsp olive oil

150ml vegetable broth

12-14 shredded leaves fresh basil

2 cans chopped tomatoes

20g toasted pine nuts

Fresh, crusty bread

Heat olive oil in a deep pot over a medium heat and add in your chopped shallots, dried basil and diced garlic cloves. Sautée until they’re translucent and then add salt, pepper and smoked paprika.

Pour your chopped tomatoes into the pot and stir into the shallots and garlic.

Add in the veggie broth and oat milk and bring to the boil for 3-4 minutes.

Next, wash your spinach leaves and add them in along with freshly shredded basil and vegan gnocchi. Leave to simmer for 5-8 minutes.

Meanwhile, add a little olive oil into a separate pan over medium heat. Add in your pine nuts and lightly toast until they turn golden brown.

Serve up your gnocchi soup with a side of crusty fresh bread and sprinkle with pine nuts for a little extra crunch!