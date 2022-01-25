This vegan chow mein recipe is the perfect Veganuary dinner to see you through to the end of January!

As Veganuary starts to come to an end, we find ourselves running out of steam. We have loved trying out new recipes and feeling better than ever about our diet and our bodies, but we've kind of hit a bit of a wall when it comes to recipe inspo.

We're sick of chickpeas and are craving something easy and delicious like a takeaway…but we're so close to the end that we don't want to screw up now! Which is why we put together this vegan chow mein recipe, to satisfy all your takeaway craving without breaking your Veganuary streak!

You'll need…

2 large shallots

2-3tbsp of sesame oil

3 spring onions

200g noodles

100g baby corn

2 carrots grated

9-10 mushrooms

5tbsp vegan soy sauce

1 head of broccoli

3 cloves garlic

½tsp ginger

½tsp paprika

1tsp brown sugar

Pepper

Slice your shallots into long, thin slices.

Heat your sesame oil in a wok and fry the shallots until they begin to turn translucent and then remove them from the pan and set aside, leaving as much oil in the pan as possible.

Next, add in your broccoli florets, grated carrots and baby corn. Stir fry for 5 minutes, before adding in small amounts of water to steam them in the pan for 10 minutes.

Toss in your chopped garlic cloves, along with your sliced mushrooms and cooked shallots to crisp them up.

Season with ginger, paprika, brown sugar, pepper to taste and soy sauce, stirring often.

Boil water in a saucepan and add in your noodles to cook for 5-7 minutes or until soft. Once cooked, turn down the heat on your wok and add in your noodles, tossing to combine them with the sauce and vegetables.

Serve with freshly chopped spring onions for garnish, using the darker green end of the stalk. Enjoy!