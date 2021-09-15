This Spinach & Mushroom Mac ‘n’ Cheese is the ultimate comfort food

Is it just me or is anyone else seriously starting to feel that mid-week slump? In order to try and perk myself up, I’m returning to one of my old, favourite comfort food recipes, which never fails to satisfy me and my family time after time.

That’s right, we’re talking about this sinfully delicious Mac & Cheese dish. If you’re in the mood for something utterly delicious, a little bit indulgent and completely fool-proof then this is the recipe for you.

Come on, it’s pasta and cheese, what’s not to love? Plus with this flawless recipe you’re actually getting a few of your five-a-day too. Spinach and mushroom are just the right amount of healthy to complement this decadent dish.

Try it for yourself — you won’t be sorry!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

12 ounces cavatappi or elbow pasta

3 tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup chopped onion

8 ounces sliced mixed mushrooms, chopped

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

4 cups milk, warmed

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 ½ cups shredded Gruyere cheese

¼ cup plus 2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

4 cups baby spinach leaves

½ cup Italian panko breadcrumbs

Method:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook 1 minute less than package directs, until al dente; drain and reserve.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a large, deep, broiler-proof skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes more, or until just tender.

Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add milk and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until mixture is bubbly and thickened, 4 minutes. Stir in cayenne pepper, Gruyere, and ¼ cup Parmesan until cheese is melted and sauce is smooth.

Add spinach in batches until wilted, then mix in pasta. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes longer, until pasta is just tender. Remove from heat.

Heat broiler. Sprinkle breadcrumbs and the remaining 2 tbsp Parmesan over pasta. Place skillet 6 to 8 inches from heat source. Broil until topping is golden brown and crusty, 1 to 2 minutes.