This spiced apple harvest punch is the perfect sparkling autumn cocktail!

As the autumn season slowly begins to make its way in, we see the leaves begin to turn, temperatures begin to drop and menus all over the nation begin to offer every pumpkin spiced food under the sun.

We’re super excited to get into our autumn wardrobe, cosy nights in by the fire with a hot chocolate (or a red wine!) and getting cuddled up with our softest blankest and cuddliest sweaters!

We love the autumn aesthetic and we want it to extend form our wardrobes to our home to our food choices! We love a warming but tasty cocktail and we think we’ve found the perfect balance in this harvest punch drink! The perfect blend of spiced apple and sparkling prosecco, enjoy all the taste of fall with cinnamon and apple flavours while keeping the cosy autumn vibes! The perfect drink with re girls this fall while watching Hocus Pocus!

1 bottle prosecco

1l apple juice

1 red apple

5 cinnamon sticks

400ml ginger beer

3-4 cloves

Ice

In a large jug or punch bowl, add in lots of ice. Pour in apple juice.

Next, top it off with prosecco and stir using a ladle to mix.

Season with cinnamon sticks, 3-4 cloves and stir in to let the spice soak in.

Top off with ginger beer for a little extra zing and sparkle.

Next, core an apple and slice it into thin pieces. Scatter them into the punch and serve in whiskey-style glasses for a perfect autumn treat!