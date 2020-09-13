This simple sticky toffee pudding recipe is the perfect autumn bake

If you're looking for something deliciously sweet and comforting to bake this autumn then you really can't go wrong with this decadent sticky toffee pudding recipe. This crowd-pleasing bake is super easy to make and is sure to satisfy any dinner guest.

Ingredients

For the pudding:

600ml water

380g pitted dates

340g dark brown sugar, preferably muscovado

110g butter, softened

1 tbsp treacle

1 tbsp golden syrup

400g self-raising flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the sauce:

500ml double cream

170g demerara sugar

170g butter

1 tbsp golden syrup

1 tbsp black treacle

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350F/Gas 4 and line a roasting pan with parchment paper.

Put the water into a saucepan and bring it to the boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the dates. Leave them to soak for about 10 – 15 minutes.

Put the sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl and beat together until smooth and fluffy.

Mix in the treacle and syrup. Next add the flour and mix well.

Add the eggs one at a time, stirring well after each addition.

Stir the vanilla extract into the soaking dates. Blend them with a stick blender until thick.

Add the bicarbonate of soda to the date mix and then pour this mixture into the flour mixture. Beat well to blend.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared tray and put in the oven immediately.

Bake for 35-40 minutes until well-risen and springy – or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the pudding comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack.

To make the sauce:

Put the cream in a saucepan and heat gently.

Add the butter and sugar and whisk until melted. Then whisk in the syrup and treacle.

Serve the pudding with the sauce drizzled all over the top.