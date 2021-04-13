This sheet pan cashew chicken is your minimal-effort midweek meal

There are some evenings you just don’t have it in you to stand over a stove top, frying, stirring, sautéing and boiling. We want a good meal, of course, but sometimes the effort involved in them is just too much after a long day of work.

This is where sheet pan dinners come in.

I know what you’re thinking. You’re imagining dry and boring Mediterranean veggie sheet pan dinners, that lack taste but are quick to make.

Trust us, this one’s different.

This gorgeous, Asian-inspired sheet pan dinner is chocked full of flavour and nutrients, packed with protein, veggies and a solid dose of yum! This cashew chicken sheet pan dinner is quick and easy – just pop it all in the oven, give it the occasional stir and you’re good to go! No fuss and minimal mess. A win!

500g chicken thighs, skinless boneless

1tbsp garlic

1 green onion

1 white onion, cut into thin wedges

2 red and/or green bell peppers

50g hoisin sauce

3 tbsp soy sauce, reduced-sodium

White rice, hot cooked

1/4tsp black pepper

Sesame seeds

Cooking spray, Nonstick

2tbsp rice vinegar

1/4tsp sesame oil

2tbsp vegetable oil

200g cashews, dry roasted

2tbsp water

Heat your oven to 200C.

In a medium sized bowl, mix hoisin sauce, vegetable oil, rice vinegar, water, chopped garlic, soy sauce, and black pepper. Whisk together. This will make your sauce.

Line your sheet pan with tinfoil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Spread put your chopped chicken thigh meat, chopped peppers, sliced yellow onion and chopped green onion on the tray, making sure they’re spread out evenly.

Next, pour your sauce mixture over the tray, careful not to splash or lose any.

Toss the contents of the tray to coat the meat and veggies in the sauce.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes at 200C, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, boil your white rice to have alongside the dinner.

Once cooked through, top with more chopped green onions for extra flavour and your dry roasted cashew for a pack of protein and crunch!

Drizzle with sesame oil and toss in the pan, before serving with fluffy, strained rice. Garnish with sesame seeds and voila! The easiest, tastiest sheet pan dinner you’ll ever try!