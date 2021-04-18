This sheet pan burrito recipe is the fastest (healthiest) dinner you’ll make this week

Some days, it just seems to impossible to eat healthily. These ‘good for you dinners’ seem to take forever to make and have the most random ingredients to source, only for them usually not to taste that good after all our effort anyway. It’s a never-ending battle, and an unfair fight from the start – because let’s be real, you’d rather have pizza.

But wait! Before you make a beeline for the frozen section, hear us out. Being healthy doesn’t have to be complicated and it doesn’t have to be plain. There are so many amazing ways to incorporate more veggies into our diets and one of the tastiest ways is this stunning vegan burrito recipe that will satisfy everyone around the table.

This one is great, because although it looks like an eating-out or takeaway treat, it’s actually full of nutrients and goodness, meaning you sneakily get a few of your five a day into them without all the usual fuss And what’s even better? It takes less than 30 minutes to make.

You’ll need…

1 red onion

2 carrots

1 red pepper

1 can chickpeas

Olive Oil

Salt and pepper

1tsp garlic powder

1tsp cumin

1tsp dried coriander

1tsp chili powder

Fresh coriander

1 lemon

Red pepper hummus

Tortilla wraps

Heat up your oven to 200C.

Chop your red onions, carrots and red pepper into small pieces.

Place them on a sheet pan and drizzle olive oil over them.

Next, season your veggies with salt and pepper, cumin, garlic powder, coriander and chili powder.

Mix them well to ensure that all the veggies are coated in seasoning and oil.

Strain your chickpeas and scatter them over the veggies in the sheet pan.

Cook at 200C for 20-25 minutes.

Remove your sheet pan from the over and toss your veggies again.

Shred some fresh coriander and sprinkle it over the pan, mixing it in with your vegetables.

Next, cut a lemon in half, squeeze it over the tray to add a little zest to the flavours.

Spread out your tortilla and spread your red pepper hummus down the length of half your tortilla.

Spoon your veggie mix into your tortilla, wrap it up tight and serve with a flourish. Voila! Dinner is saved!