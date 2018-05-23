This Reddit user shared a genius hack for cleaning makeup brushes

Do you find that no matter how often you clean your makeup brushes, they're never really THAT clean?

Yeah same.

I've bought all the contraptions, used various types of washes, and have even blow dried my brushes.

And yet, they're always dirty. No matter what.

So when I saw a Reddit user offering a solution to my beauty woes, I was intrigued.

The user, which goes by the name of SuperiorPeach, shared some sweet knowledge about how to clean your makeup brushes.

"People are going to be horrified by this, but I put my brushes in the washing machine."

"I pre-soak them in a soapy solution to start the product breaking down, put them in a pillowcase, tie it shut and wash them all at once on a warm/delicate/no spin cycle. They come out spotless and I haven't had one fall apart yet."

She went on to explain that she tends to place the brushes in the wash with a few towels, so none of them get hurt.

We get that girl, makeup brushes are PRICEY.

Anyway, this is something I plan on trying ASAP, so I'll let you know how I get on.