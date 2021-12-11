This red-nosed Rudolph cocktail is just the thing to get you in the festive mood!

We love Christmas. And we love cocktails – therefore it only makes sense to combine the two! Which is why we’re absolutely loving this Red-nosed Rudolph spritzer!

Filled with the gorgeously seasonal cranberry juice with a little extra sparkle form the prosecco, it’s Christmas in a glass and the exact thing to get you into your festive feels! The perfect mix of sweet and tart, it’s definitely on the menu this festive season!

You'll need…

Prosecco

20ml orange juice

40ml cranberry juice

30ml vodka

30g cranberries

30g sugar

Ice

Place your washed cranberries in a bowl and sprinkle sugar over them to give them that frosted look. Place them in the freezer for half an hour.

Next, add ice to a glass and firstly pour in your cranberry juice, followed by your orange juice.

Add in your vodka and then top off prosecco for a little extra sparkle!

Top with the frozen cranberry for a little extra garnish and the look of Rudolph’s red nose!