This New Irish Hair Mousse Promises Party-Ready Volume

If there's one thing that separates a good night out from a great one, it's the state of your hair by the time you arrive. Flat, lifeless roots after a full day at the laptop? Not exactly the vibe. Which is where Voduz's brand new Body Buster mousse comes in, promising the kind of volume that looks effortless but holds its own through dinner, drinks and whatever comes after.

Launched just in time for party season (because when else do we need big hair?), Body Buster is being billed as the lightweight answer to every flat-haired prayer. It's a volumising mousse that actually lives up to the brief: no crunch, no stiffness, no weird sticky residue that makes you regret your styling choices halfway through the evening.

Body Buster Volumising Hair Mousse adds volume from roots to ends.

What Actually Makes It Work

The magic's in something called the Voduz Volume Boost Complex, which sounds fancy but basically means it amps up your hair's natural body without weighing it down. Each strand gets a bit of structure and density while still being able to move like, well, hair. Not a helmet in sight.

There's also a clean-rinsing Styling Fixative Polymer doing the heavy lifting on hold. Translation? Your volume stays put but doesn't feel stiff or sticky. It's the kind of formula that works whether you're doing a full blow-dry situation or just scrunching it through damp hair before heading out the door.

And here's the stat that'll get you: Voduz claims volume increases by 39% with every use. That's not subtle. That's the difference between "grand" and "who did your hair?"

Perfect Timing for Party Season

Let's be honest, December is chaos. Between office parties, catch-ups with friends you haven't seen since last Christmas, and at least two weddings that somehow landed on consecutive weekends, your hair needs to work harder than usual. Body Buster is basically designed for this exact moment.

Whether you're building volume into a sleek blow-dry or reviving yesterday's hair before heading to the pub, it's the kind of product that earns its place in your lineup. Plus it smells like coconut and fig, which is a mood boost in itself when you're getting ready in a rush.

Application's simple enough: two to three pumps through damp hair, focusing on mid-lengths and ends. Blow-dry it properly if you want maximum lift, or scrunch and rough-dry for something softer and more natural. Either way you're looking at serious body without the effort usually required to achieve it.

Where to Get It

Body Buster is available now for €20.95 (or £17.99 if you're shopping across the border) at www.voduzhair.com. Not a bad investment when you consider how many events are packed into the next few weeks alone.

For anyone unfamiliar with Voduz, they're an Irish brand founded in 2019 by hairstylist and trichologist Denise Phillips alongside beauty industry legend Brendan McDowell of BPerfect Cosmetics. They've made a name for themselves with tech-driven styling tools and products that actually work, racking up awards like Best Irish Hair Brand and a Gold for Most Innovative Hair Product along the way.

So if you've been eyeing up party invites with a sense of dread because your hair just won't cooperate, maybe it's time to give Body Buster a go. Because life's too short for flat hair at Christmas.