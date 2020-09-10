This new Irish candle would make a delightful gift this Christmas

Irish-Italian home stylist and interiors expert Natasha Rocca Devine, also known as “The Interiors NRD” has just launched her own signature scented candle titled “The Secret Garden”, which is a collaboration with Cork based candlemaker La Bougie.

“The Secret Garden” candle has been a labour of love for Natasha, who is realising her dream of designing home accessories and fragrances, having worked in the property and home staging business for over a decade in Los Angeles, London and Dublin. Natasha, who lives in Dublin and manages her own home staging company “The Interiors NRD Studio”, spent several months designing the candle and curating the perfect scent to match her vision, alongside professional perfumier Lucy Hagerty, owner of La Bougie candles.

Speaking of curating the scent and design of the candle, Natasha says; “I wanted The Secret Garden candle to be inspired by nature and the outdoors, and I named it after my favourite childhood book “The Secret Garden”, and my love of outdoors. It was an important factor to work with an Irish company, La Bougie who make the candles in Cork. The scent itself pays tribute to the serenity and scents of nature, and the way it has the power to soothe and relax; a balm to the chaos of everyday life”.

“Having lived abroad in city apartments with no garden facilities, I appreciate the innate power and pleasure of a candle, the joy of a comforting, welcoming scent in a home. It’s one of life’s little luxuries – the ritual of lighting a candle and taking time out to relax, unwind and entertain. Furthermore, I wish to encourage others to create their own calming ‘Secret Garden’ by lighting this and enjoying it. The glass is designed to be reused or recycled, whether it is for plants, paintbrushes or make-up brushes, or stationary”.

Speaking about the candle, Lucy says; “Natasha explained what she had in mind in terms of ingredients and the great outdoors, and we had multiple consultations and trials on scents that would suit. I took inspiration from the Lavender Colognes of the past that we are probably all familiar with, but brought it up to date with a contemporary twist of honey and raspberry leaf.”

The Secret Garden candle is created combing vintage fragrance scents with modern day ‘garden’ notes.

The top note is lavender and raspberry leaf, the mid-note is honey and the base notes are tonka bean and musk. This is designed to remind fragrance lovers of the beauty of nature and the importance of serenity, and is available from Natasha’s website www.theinteriorsnrd.com, priced at €30 for a 30ml glass (50 hours burn time).

The glass is a distinctive luxurious green with gold feathered fans and is recyclable and created by La Bougie’s unique rapeseed blend of wax and cotton wicks. The box is a tribute to Natasha’s love of art deco design, featuring embossed golden-layered details, and uses recycled cardboard.

It is priced at €30 for a 30ml glass with a burn time of 50 hours, and can be ordered here.