This new House of Cards preview is quite perfect

Who run the world? In House of Cards, there's only one woman to be reckoned with: Claire Underwood.

House of Cards is slowly ramping up the promotion for their much-hyped sixth season, which will see Robin Wright take her seat as President of the United States.

She is a boss.

Netflix released a short but fiery House of Cards teaser to mark Independence Day (July 4th) this week and it featured the formidable Claire Underwood, declaring her own independence from her husband Frank, played by Kevin Spacey.

The sixth and final season will revolve around Wright’s Claire in the Oval Office, having taken over the reins from her husband, Frank. We don't yet know how the team will have written Kevin Spacey, who played the scheming politician and president during the first five seasons out of the show – and had filmed the first three episodes of the new series – before Netflix severed ties with the actor.

The actor was forced off the show late last year amid several sexual harassment allegations that came to light. Since then, he has all but left public life but after stalling production on the show for a number of weeks, Netflix announced the would continue, with Wright taking over the storyline.

The teaser is a nod to Spacey’s firing and the entire season will very much centre on Wright’s Claire in charge.

“Happy Independence Day. To me.”

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

Sorry, but QUEEN.

Wright has earned five Emmy nods for her formidable work on the drama and fans are eagerly anticipating her chance to step into the central character. Wright, who has been credited with taking the character from mere arm candy to one who carried equal weight with that of the lead actor, steadily grew to be as popular as Spacey's Frank over the course of the show's run.

Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern join Wright this season alongside Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson and more.