This new Irish hotel is the perfect social-distancing staycation spot

Dying to get away for a couple days? Us too.

Firefly Bray, the first automatic accommodation of its kind in Ireland is the place for your summer staycation. Firefly Bray ups the staycation game, bringing the latest in design, tech and innovation to the heart of the town.

The cool little sister to seafront hotel The Martello, Firefly boasts the latest in self-service check-in technology, with your room key downloaded directly to your phone. With no on-site staff, Firefly is the perfect social-distancing staycation spot, whether you’re looking for a quiet night away with the other half, or a weekend catch-up with the gang.

Supporting sustainability and local are at the heart of Firefly ethos, with all of the incredible artwork in its 18 stylish rooms created by Irish artists, no single use plastics in the bathrooms and its in-room Nespresso machine stocked by local Wicklow roasters, Pure (poured through reusable pods of course). Comfort is key, so after hiking the hills or hitting the town, snuggle up in the pillow top bed under the microfibre duvets (no allergies here, thank you very much!) and relax with a bit of Netflix on the Smart TV. After a super sleep, for breakfast-to-go, take a few steps to street level for your morning caffeine fix from One14 Coffee, serving up sustainable only coffees, teas and bites.

If a night of indulgence is what you’re looking for, Firefly is just a short walk away from Bray Seafront and its bustling bar and restaurant scene, including Platform Pizza, Box Burger and the Harbour Bar. Shake off the cobwebs the next day with a swift walk along the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, a jaunt up Bray Head or a dip in the Irish Sea.

A mere 40 mins from bustling Dublin City, with great DART and bus connections, Firefly is THE spot for a quick overnight break away from Dublin, or as base camp to explore Ireland’s Ancient East.

Firefly is open for bookings with rooms starting from €70 per night, see www.fireflybray.ie

