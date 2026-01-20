This new Fujifilm instax™ printer turns your phone pics into instant keepsakes

If your phone's camera roll is bursting with screenshots you'll never look at again, 47 blurry photos of the same sunset, and approximately 600 pictures of your coffee, you're not alone. We're all digital hoarders now. But what if you could actually do something useful with those images instead of letting them gather virtual dust?

Enter the new instax mini Link+™ smartphone printer, which launches on 28th January and promises to turn your scroll-worthy moments into actual, physical prints you can stick on your fridge, gift to your mates, or use to finally fill that empty picture frame you bought in a fit of optimism two years ago.

The latest addition to Fujifilm's instax™ Link series, the mini Link+ takes instant photo printing and gives it a serious upgrade. It connects to your phone via the free instax mini Link™ app, letting you print directly from your camera roll or even your Pinterest boards. Yes, you can now turn that aesthetic flat-lay inspo into a tangible reminder of the person you aspire to be.

A compact instant printer that brings your digital photos to life.

What Makes It Different?

The mini Link+ isn't just about hitting print and hoping for the best. It comes loaded with features designed for people who actually care about how their photos look, not just that they exist.

Simple Print mode does exactly what it says: grab a photo from your camera roll and print it. Easy. But if you want more control, Design Print mode is where things get interesting. It captures every detail in your images, from tiny text to intricate illustrations, so nothing gets lost in translation from screen to print.

Then there's Simulation mode, which is genuinely clever. Before you commit to printing, you can see what your photo will look like in different spots around your space. Planning a gallery wall? Testing whether that print will work on your bedside table? This mode lets you play around with placement before you waste any film.

And if you're the type who can't pick just one photo (relatable), Multiple Print mode lets you queue up to 10 images at once and print them in sequence without faffing about between each one. No waiting, no messing, just smooth printing in the order you chose.

Get Creative With It

The Frame Print feature lets you customise images before printing by adding frames, stickers or text captions. Perfect for turning a random snap into something that looks like you put actual effort in.

There's also a Video Print feature, which is a game changer for anyone who's ever filmed something instead of photographing it and immediately regretted it. You can scroll through your video, pick the perfect frame, and print that single moment as a photo. No more screenshots that look rubbish.

Beyond the basics, the app includes remote shooting (handy for group photos where you're not stuck behind the camera), collage print functionality (multiple images on one print), and even an instaxAiR Studio™ feature that adds 3D augmented reality effects. The interface also switches between light and dark modes, because we all have preferences about these things.

The Design Bit

The printer itself is slim and portable, finished in a sleek black with orange accents. It's small enough to chuck in your bag without taking up half the space, which makes it ideal for bringing to parties, weekends away, or anywhere you might want instant photo evidence.

The instax mini Link™ will be available from 28th January, with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of €150 (inc. VAT). If you're someone who loves the idea of having physical photos again without the faff of traditional printing, it might just be worth it.

Because let's be honest: when was the last time you actually printed a photo? And when's the last time you wished you had?

Available at Fujifilm stockists nationwide, or check www.instax.ie/cameras/mini-link-plus/ for full details.