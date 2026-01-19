This new Fujifilm instax™ camera shoots video, prints photos & looks unreal

If your camera roll is 90% blurry night-out photos and screenshots you forgot to delete, this one's for you. Fujifilm just announced the instax mini Evo Cinema™, and it's basically giving retro film camera vibes meets modern tech functionality. Think vintage 8mm aesthetic but with the ability to print, shoot video, and generally make your content look like it belongs in a Wes Anderson film.

The new hybrid instant camera launches on 28th January and it's designed for anyone who's ever wanted their photos to look less iPhone and more I-definitely-know-what-I'm-doing-with-a-camera. It prints instant photos, shoots 15-second video clips, and connects to your phone via a free app. Basically it's three products in one, which feels very efficient for those of us who can barely keep track of our keys.

The Eras Dial Is Genuinely Clever

Here's where it gets interesting. The instax mini Evo Cinema™ has something called the Eras Dial, which lets you apply photo effects from 10 different decades. Fancy grainy, pale 1930s tones? Done. Want that 1960s 8mm film look? Sorted. Prefer the vibrant, saturated colours of the 80s or the sharp clarity of the 2020s? It's all there. Each era is designed to actually capture the look and feel of that time period, so your brunch photos can look like they were taken in a completely different decade.

And if that wasn't enough control, there's also a Degree Control Dial on the lens that fine-tunes colour, contrast and noise. You can create up to 10 variations per era, which means the camera offers 100 different creative combinations. That's a lot of aesthetic options for one little device.

Video Mode That Actually Makes Sense

The camera switches easily between CINE mode for video and STILL mode for photos. In video mode you can shoot clips up to 15 seconds, and the camera stitches them together automatically into one smooth video. Connect it to the instax mini Evo Cinema™ app via Bluetooth and you can extend that to 30 seconds, plus reorder or add clips.

Capturing moments with the retro-styled Instax Mini Evo hybrid camera.

There's also a built-in Zoom Lever for when you want to get closer to your subject or pull back for a wider shot. The tactile design makes it feel less like using your phone and more like actually operating a proper camera, which honestly just makes the whole experience more satisfying.

Printing Videos? Yes Really

This is where things get a bit mad in the best way. You can print your videos as instax™ mini photos with a QR code on them. Scan the code with your phone and the video plays back. It's like a physical bookmark for your digital content, and feels very now-meets-nostalgic in a way that actually works.

The app also has a My Gallery section where you can store everything you create, organised into categories like Favourites, Printed, Video and Photo. You can save your printed images digitally to your camera roll too, complete with that iconic instax™ mini border.

Design That Doesn't Look Like A Toy

The instax mini Evo Cinema™ comes in sleek black with a vertical grip design inspired by Fujifilm's 1965 FUJICA Single-8 camera. It's got analog details, a 1.54-inch LCD monitor, an integrated selfie mirror, self-timer, and even a little print lever you lift and twist to print your photo. There's something genuinely satisfying about physical controls that actually do things.

It also includes viewfinder and grip attachments, a hand strap, USB-C and Micro SD card slots, plus an integrated flash and continuous light source. Remote shooting via the app means you can set it up and actually get in the shot without doing that awkward run-and-pose thing.

The instax mini Evo Cinema™ will be available from 28th January at Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of €380.00 (inc. VAT).

Available at Fujifilm stockists nationwide, or check https://instax.ie/cameras/mini-evo-cinema/ for full details.