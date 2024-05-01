This Morning’s Michelle Elman admits all about cheating fiancé

Michelle Elman has opened up about the moment she discovered her ex-fiancé had cheated on her.

Last week, the This Morning star shocked her fanbase when she announced that her engagement had ended – one day after she had accepted her fiancé's proposal.

Now, a few days on from sharing the shocking details, the body and confidence coach has addressed the full story.

Earlier today, Michelle appeared on the This Morning sofa and was quizzed by hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on the end of her three-year-long relationship.

“I got a DM from a woman who followed me, she'd read all my books. She just said, 'Hey, is your fiancé this person?' with his name, and that's how it started. I spoke to her on the phone for an hour and found it all out,” the 30-year-old explained.

"They hadn't been in a relationship, it was one night. They had texted since, the last time they had texted was January. He was on a dating app, and he was on a business trip,” she continued, adding: “If you have been cheated on and tell your friends and family, how do you have a life together? You can't.”

Michelle then went on to reflect on the effect that the revelation has had on her loved ones.

“The nail in the coffin was 4am the next day, I told my dad. He asked my dad for his blessing in December, and you can't come back from that,” she confessed.

The TV star also noted that her former partner has begged her to take him back.

“He said he loves me, he wants me back, I'm the best thing that's ever happened to him, the last three years were the best of his life,” she stated.

However, Michelle confirmed that there is “no coming back” from her devastation, and that she only "spoke to him last night to give him a heads up about [her This Morning appearance].”