We’re in love with Rochelle Humes’ glamorous baby shower

The Saturdays star turned This Morning presenter, Rochelle Humes had the most lavish baby shower over the weekend, which just oozed ‘baby-mamma glamour’.

The pregnant presenter is currently expecting her third child with husband and JLS star, Marvin Humes. She posted photos over the weekend of the baby shower which was thrown for her, in celebration of their third baby and first son, which she is due to give birth to in just a few more weeks.

Source:instagram.com/rochellehumes

However, the photos Rochelle posted had us pining for an intimate and elegant baby shower of our own, complete with giant balloon pieces, gorgeous flower arrangements and luxurious table settings — baby on the way or not!

Rochelle commented that it was an intimate affair, due to Covid-19 regulations and social distancing guidelines, however, her family and close friends were all able to be in attendance.

Source:instagram.com/rochellehumes

Source:instagram.com/rochellehumes

The 31-year-old wore a chic, ankle-length black dress with fluted sleeves, which perfectly hugged her growing baby bump. The shower featured a glorious blue and white balloon backdrop, perfect for photo-ops, decorated with rustic, yet fancy floral arrangements.

No party would be complete without a cake, and this one was no different. A beautiful blue ombre coloured cake decorated with vanilla macarons, blue buttercream swirls and white roses sat atop a small table, in honour of Rochelle and Marvin’s little boy.

Source:instagram.com/chelseawhitephotog

Source:instagram.com/rochellehumes

The room itself was the definition of opulence, with crystal chandeliers, oversized candelabras, ornate wall designs and statement curtains, all adding to this baby shower of dreams!

“You are showered with SO much love already little man…Yesterday was just perfect, I didn’t really want a baby shower this time around but I’m still smiling from ear to ear.”

“Thank you to my bestie @georginacleverley for reminding me to always celebrate milestones like this one. It was super intimate for obvious reasons but, my family and close friends are all I need,” Rochelle wrote.