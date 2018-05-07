This Modern Family actress shared her support for repeal the 8th

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland just took to Twitter to giver her support to the Repeal project.

The actress tweeted to her 1.6 million followers expressing her thoughts on the 8th amendment, growing awareness of Ireland's abortion rights laws on a global scale.

The New York-born actress paid homage to her Irish roots in the tweet, saying:

I am a woman. I am Irish. I have a slew of health complications that COULD put me in a situation where I would be forced to make a heartbreaking decision. If I was a resident of Ireland, the laws in place would kill me. I understand this all too well. #repealthe8th @Together4yes — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 7, 2018

'I am a woman. I am Irish. I have a slew of health complications that COULD put me in a situation where I would be forced to make a heartbreaking decision,' she wrote.

'If I was a resident of Ireland, the laws in place would kill me. I understand this all too well. #repealthe8th.'

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Apr 9, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT

Sarah showed her support for the Together For Yes campaign by tagging them in her tweet.

Have you checked the register?