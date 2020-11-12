This Mince Pie Martini recipe is the perfect festive cocktail

With the Christas season just around the corner, it's time to start feeling a little bit more merry. And what better way to help you get into the festive spirit, then with a festive cocktail!

Aldi’s Mince Pie Martini mixes Gin, Spiced Rum, Mixed Spice, Cream Sherry and Mince Meat – the perfect winter beverage.

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

For the syrup

100ml water

100g The Pantry Caster Sugar

50g Specially Selected Mincemeat

For the cocktail

2 tbsp The Pantry Caster Sugar

2 tsp Stonemill Mixed Spice

4 tsp Specially Selected Mincemeat

100ml Boyle’s Gin

100ml Specially Selected Cream Sherry

20ml Seadog Spiced Rum

Method: