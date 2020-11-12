SHEmazing!
This Mince Pie Martini recipe is the perfect festive cocktail

With the Christas season just around the corner, it's time to start feeling a little bit more merry. And what better way to help you get into the festive spirit, then with a festive cocktail!

Aldi’s Mince Pie Martini mixes Gin, Spiced Rum, Mixed Spice, Cream Sherry and Mince Meat – the perfect winter beverage.

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

 

Ingredients:

For the syrup

100ml water

100g The Pantry Caster Sugar

50g Specially Selected Mincemeat

For the cocktail

2 tbsp The Pantry Caster Sugar

2 tsp Stonemill Mixed Spice

4 tsp Specially Selected Mincemeat

100ml Boyle’s Gin

100ml Specially Selected Cream Sherry

20ml Seadog Spiced Rum

Method:

  1. Start with your syrup by boiling the water, caster sugar and mincemeat in a pan, then let it cool and strain it.

  2. Mix the caster sugar and mixed spice together. 

  3. Dampen the rims of four glasses and dip them into this sugary mixture.

  4. Grab a cocktail shaker or jug, put in mincemeat, then pound it with the handle of a wooden spoon.

  5. Add the gin, sherry, dark rum, ice and 80ml of the cooled syrup. Shake or stir well then strain into the 4 glasses – and enjoy!

