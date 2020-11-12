This Mince Pie Martini recipe is the perfect festive cocktail
With the Christas season just around the corner, it's time to start feeling a little bit more merry. And what better way to help you get into the festive spirit, then with a festive cocktail!
Aldi’s Mince Pie Martini mixes Gin, Spiced Rum, Mixed Spice, Cream Sherry and Mince Meat – the perfect winter beverage.
Serves: 4 people
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
For the syrup
100ml water
100g The Pantry Caster Sugar
50g Specially Selected Mincemeat
For the cocktail
2 tbsp The Pantry Caster Sugar
2 tsp Stonemill Mixed Spice
4 tsp Specially Selected Mincemeat
100ml Boyle’s Gin
100ml Specially Selected Cream Sherry
20ml Seadog Spiced Rum
Method:
-
Start with your syrup by boiling the water, caster sugar and mincemeat in a pan, then let it cool and strain it.
-
Mix the caster sugar and mixed spice together.
-
Dampen the rims of four glasses and dip them into this sugary mixture.
-
Grab a cocktail shaker or jug, put in mincemeat, then pound it with the handle of a wooden spoon.
-
Add the gin, sherry, dark rum, ice and 80ml of the cooled syrup. Shake or stir well then strain into the 4 glasses – and enjoy!