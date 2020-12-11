This lux Bailey’s chocolate cake recipe is dreamy and creamy

Few things say ‘Christmas’ as much as a cold, sweet and smooth glass of Bailey’s by the fire, with the smell of pine in the air and decorations glittering in the background.

Now what if I told you, you could have that in cake form?

Indulgent, right?

This Bailey’s cake recipe is moist, dreamy and creamy and the perfect baking to bring to any house this Christmas (or, you know, keep for yourself). The perfect Christmas move snack or after-dinner alternative to Christmas pudding or trifle, this cake will go down a treat wherever it is brought.

Ingredients

(Cake)

1 cup Bailey’s Irish Cream (duh)

2 cups cream flour

2 eggs

1tsp of baking powder (level)

¾ cup of cocoa powder

1 cup of caster sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 sticks of butter

½ cup of milk

(Bailey’s cream icing)

1 stick butter

2tbsp heavy cream

2tsp vanilla extract

2 cups icing sugar

3tbsp of cocoa powder

¼ cup Bailey’s Irish cream

1 pinch of salt

1 bar of milk chocolate

Cake Recipe

Add flour, brown and caster sugar, cocoa powder and baking powder to a large bowl. Mix well.

Pour milk, Bailey’s, and whisked eggs in on top of the dry mixture. Add butter. Combine.

Mixture should now have a thick, liquid texture. Pour into a parchment paper lined baking tin and cook at 175 degrees Celsius for 30 mins, or until an inserted toothpick comes out of the cake clean. This one can be deceptive – it can look cooked on the outside and the centre can still be very liquid-y so always do the toothpick test.

Leave to cool before icing.

Icing Recipe

Place butter in a large bowl and gradually add your icing sugar, mixing all the time, until mixture is thick and creamy.

Add a pinch of salt, vanilla extract and a splash of Bailey’s and combine well.

Add the cocoa powder and whipping cream and stir.

Layer and spread icing on top of now-cooled cake and (if you’re feeling really fancy) grate a little chocolate over the top for a great taste and texture. And voila! You’re the star of the Christmas party!